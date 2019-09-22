Equillium Inc. (EQ) and Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) Contrasting side by side

Both Equillium Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) and Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Equillium Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -1.27 0.00 Iterum Therapeutics plc 7 176.90 N/A -5.99 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Equillium Inc. and Iterum Therapeutics plc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Equillium Inc. and Iterum Therapeutics plc’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Equillium Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Iterum Therapeutics plc 0.00% -101.8% -76.1%

Liquidity

Equillium Inc.’s Current Ratio is 20.5 while its Quick Ratio is 20.5. On the competitive side is, Iterum Therapeutics plc which has a 4.4 Current Ratio and a 4.4 Quick Ratio. Equillium Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Iterum Therapeutics plc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Equillium Inc. and Iterum Therapeutics plc can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Equillium Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Iterum Therapeutics plc 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Iterum Therapeutics plc’s average target price is $17, while its potential upside is 161.54%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Equillium Inc. and Iterum Therapeutics plc has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 27.7% and 75.3%. Equillium Inc.’s share held by insiders are 14.76%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.6% of Iterum Therapeutics plc’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Equillium Inc. -17.84% -24.63% -35.84% -50.3% 0% -49.75% Iterum Therapeutics plc 0.41% -4.8% -18.94% -2.53% -25.82% 30.74%

For the past year Equillium Inc. has -49.75% weaker performance while Iterum Therapeutics plc has 30.74% stronger performance.

Equillium, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops products for autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. Its primary product candidate is EQ001, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease and asthma. The company was formerly known as Attenuate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Equillium, Inc. in May 2017. Equillium, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing anti-infectives for multi-drug resistant pathogens in Ireland and the United States. The company is developing sulopenem, a penem anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adults in uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections. Iterum Therapeutics plc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.