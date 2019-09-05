Equillium Inc. (EQ) and Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) Comparison side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Equillium Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) and Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Equillium Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -1.27 0.00 Iterum Therapeutics plc 7 171.69 N/A -5.99 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Equillium Inc. and Iterum Therapeutics plc’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Equillium Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Iterum Therapeutics plc 0.00% -101.8% -76.1%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Equillium Inc. is 20.5 while its Current Ratio is 20.5. Meanwhile, Iterum Therapeutics plc has a Current Ratio of 4.4 while its Quick Ratio is 4.4. Equillium Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Iterum Therapeutics plc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Equillium Inc. and Iterum Therapeutics plc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Equillium Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Iterum Therapeutics plc 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Iterum Therapeutics plc’s average price target is $17, while its potential upside is 168.56%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 27.7% of Equillium Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 75.3% of Iterum Therapeutics plc are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 14.76% of Equillium Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.6% of Iterum Therapeutics plc’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Equillium Inc. -17.84% -24.63% -35.84% -50.3% 0% -49.75% Iterum Therapeutics plc 0.41% -4.8% -18.94% -2.53% -25.82% 30.74%

For the past year Equillium Inc. had bearish trend while Iterum Therapeutics plc had bullish trend.

Equillium, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops products for autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. Its primary product candidate is EQ001, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease and asthma. The company was formerly known as Attenuate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Equillium, Inc. in May 2017. Equillium, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing anti-infectives for multi-drug resistant pathogens in Ireland and the United States. The company is developing sulopenem, a penem anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adults in uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections. Iterum Therapeutics plc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.