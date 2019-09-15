Equillium Inc. (EQ) and Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Comparison side by side

Equillium Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) and Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Equillium Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -1.27 0.00 Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 70 11.65 N/A 2.56 25.74

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Equillium Inc. and Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Equillium Inc. and Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Equillium Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 39.3% 14.4%

Liquidity

Equillium Inc.’s Current Ratio is 20.5 while its Quick Ratio is 20.5. On the competitive side is, Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 9.4 Current Ratio and a 9.4 Quick Ratio. Equillium Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Equillium Inc. and Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Equillium Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $73 average target price and a 10.27% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 27.7% of Equillium Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 84.5% of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 14.76% of Equillium Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 0.3% of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Equillium Inc. -17.84% -24.63% -35.84% -50.3% 0% -49.75% Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4.61% 1.64% -10.48% 17.78% 50.74% 21.83%

For the past year Equillium Inc. had bearish trend while Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors Equillium Inc.

Equillium, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops products for autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. Its primary product candidate is EQ001, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease and asthma. The company was formerly known as Attenuate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Equillium, Inc. in May 2017. Equillium, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in discovering and developing RNA-targeted therapeutics. The company markets SPINRAZA, an antisense drug for spinal muscular atrophy in pediatric and adult patients; and Kynamro an oligonucleotide inhibitor for use in patients with homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia to reduce low density lipoprotein-cholesterol, apolipoprotein B, total cholesterol, and non-high density lipoprotein-cholesterol, and as an adjunct to lipid lowering medications and diet. Its drugs in Phase III development include volanesorsen for the treatment of patients with familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy; and IONIS-TTRRx, an antisense drug to treat all forms of transthyretin amyloidosis. The company also develops IONIS-HTTRx, an antisense drug to treat patients with Huntington's disease; IONIS-SOD1Rx, an antisense drug to treat patients with an inherited form of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; AKCEA-ANGPTL3-LRx, a LICA drug for treating multiple lipid disorders or mixed dyslipidemias; IONIS-PKKRx, an antisense drug that treats patients with hereditary angioedema; IONIS-FXIRx, an antisense drug for the treatment of thrombosis; AKCEA-APO(a)-LRx, a LICA drug that reduces apolipoprotein(a) in the liver to offer a direct approach for reducing lipoprotein(a); and AKCEA-APOCIII-LRx, an antisense drug for cardiometabolic disease. In addition, it develops IONIS-AR-2.5Rx, an antisense drug that treats patients with prostate cancer; IONIS-STAT3-2.5Rx, a cancer drug; AKCEA-ANGPTL3-LRx, a LICA drug to treat multiple lipid disorders; IONIS-GCGRRx, an antisense drug to treat patients with type 2 diabetes; and IONIS-DGAT2Rx, an antisense drug to treat patients with liver disease. The company was formerly known as Isis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in December 2015. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.