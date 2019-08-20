Equillium Inc. (EQ) and ChromaDex Corporation (NASDAQ:CDXC) Contrasting side by side

Since Equillium Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) and ChromaDex Corporation (NASDAQ:CDXC) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Equillium Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -1.27 0.00 ChromaDex Corporation 4 6.22 N/A -0.60 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Equillium Inc. and ChromaDex Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Equillium Inc. and ChromaDex Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Equillium Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% ChromaDex Corporation 0.00% -108.8% -72.5%

Liquidity

20.5 and 20.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Equillium Inc. Its rival ChromaDex Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.2 and 1.7 respectively. Equillium Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than ChromaDex Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Equillium Inc. and ChromaDex Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 27.7% and 18.5% respectively. Insiders held roughly 14.76% of Equillium Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 3.1% of ChromaDex Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Equillium Inc. -17.84% -24.63% -35.84% -50.3% 0% -49.75% ChromaDex Corporation -0.86% 5.47% 5.71% 42.46% 0.65% 34.99%

For the past year Equillium Inc. had bearish trend while ChromaDex Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Equillium Inc. beats ChromaDex Corporation.

Equillium, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops products for autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. Its primary product candidate is EQ001, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease and asthma. The company was formerly known as Attenuate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Equillium, Inc. in May 2017. Equillium, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

ChromaDex Corporation, a natural products company, discovers, acquires, develops, and commercializes patented and proprietary ingredient technologies. The company offers bulk raw materials for use in dietary supplements, food, beverages, and cosmetic products; Nicotinamide riboside (NIAGEN), a vitamin found naturally in milk for enhancing cardiovascular health, glucose levels, cognitive function, and anti-aging effects; Pterostilbene (pTeroPure), a polyphenol and antioxidant used in health related fields; and Immulina, a spirulina extract and compound, which is used for improving human immune function, as well as developing Pterostilbene and caffeine co-crystal ingredients, and anthocyanins ingredients. It also provides reference standards, materials, and kits to conduct quality control of raw materials and consumer products; and fine chemicals and phytochemicals for research and new product development applications. In addition, the company offers a range of contract services, including routine contract analysis for the production of dietary supplements, cosmetics, foods, and other natural products, as well as elaborate contract research for clients in these industries; and consulting services in the areas of regulatory support, new ingredient or product development, risk management, and litigation support, as well as product regulatory approval and scientific advisory services. Further, it assists customers in creating processes for manufacturing of natural products using green chemistry, as well as developing quality verification seal program, phytochemical libraries, plant extracts libraries, and databases for cross-referencing phytochemicals. The company markets and sells its products directly in the United States and Canada; and through distributors in Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan, South Africa, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, and Mexico. ChromaDex Corporation is based in Irvine, California.