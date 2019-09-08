Equillium Inc. (EQ) and BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) Comparing side by side

Both Equillium Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) and BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Equillium Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -1.27 0.00 BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -1.42 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Equillium Inc. and BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Equillium Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -53.2% -48.5%

Liquidity

Equillium Inc.’s Current Ratio is 20.5 while its Quick Ratio is 20.5. On the competitive side is, BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. which has a 5.6 Current Ratio and a 5.6 Quick Ratio. Equillium Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 27.7% of Equillium Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 21.3% of BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 14.76% of Equillium Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 61.71% of BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Equillium Inc. -17.84% -24.63% -35.84% -50.3% 0% -49.75% BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. -1.19% -4.52% 3.96% 96.53% 13.49% 179.02%

For the past year Equillium Inc. has -49.75% weaker performance while BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. has 179.02% stronger performance.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors Equillium Inc. beats BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.

Equillium, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops products for autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. Its primary product candidate is EQ001, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease and asthma. The company was formerly known as Attenuate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Equillium, Inc. in May 2017. Equillium, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on novel artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers. It is also developing BXCL502, a novel approach to the treatment of symptoms resulting from neurological disorders; and BXCL702, an immuno-oncology agent for hematological malignancies. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Branford, Connecticut. BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of BioXcel Corporation.