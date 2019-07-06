Equillium Inc. (EQ) and AzurRx BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX) Comparison side by side

We are contrasting Equillium Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) and AzurRx BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Equillium Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -0.95 0.00 AzurRx BioPharma Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.90 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Equillium Inc. and AzurRx BioPharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Equillium Inc. and AzurRx BioPharma Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Equillium Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% AzurRx BioPharma Inc. 0.00% -289% -163.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Equillium Inc. is 33.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 33.1. The Current Ratio of rival AzurRx BioPharma Inc. is 1.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.6. Equillium Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than AzurRx BioPharma Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Equillium Inc. and AzurRx BioPharma Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Equillium Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 AzurRx BioPharma Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, AzurRx BioPharma Inc.’s average target price is $7, while its potential upside is 382.76%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Equillium Inc. and AzurRx BioPharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 28.2% and 14.3% respectively. Insiders held 14.76% of Equillium Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 4.8% of AzurRx BioPharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Equillium Inc. -0.49% -0.17% -15.5% -63.33% 0% -25.86% AzurRx BioPharma Inc. -12.5% 3.8% 47.66% 3.37% -2.59% 109.31%

For the past year Equillium Inc. had bearish trend while AzurRx BioPharma Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Equillium Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors AzurRx BioPharma Inc.

Equillium, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops products for autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. Its primary product candidate is EQ001, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease and asthma. The company was formerly known as Attenuate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Equillium, Inc. in May 2017. Equillium, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc., a clinical development stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of non-systemic biologics for the treatment of patients with gastrointestinal disorders. Its product pipeline consists of two therapeutic proteins under development, including MS1819, an autologous yeast recombinant lipase, which is in Phase IIa trial for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency associated with chronic pancreatitis and cystic fibrosis; and AZX1101, a recombinant b-lactamase combination of bacterial origin for the prevention of hospital-acquired infections, as well as antibiotic-associated diarrhea. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York.