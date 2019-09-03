Equillium Inc. (EQ) and Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) Contrasting side by side

This is a contrast between Equillium Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) and Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Equillium Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -1.27 0.00 Autolus Therapeutics plc 21 417.82 N/A -1.40 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Equillium Inc. and Autolus Therapeutics plc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Equillium Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Autolus Therapeutics plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 27.7% of Equillium Inc. shares and 45.07% of Autolus Therapeutics plc shares. Equillium Inc.’s share held by insiders are 14.76%. On the other hand, insiders held about 3.52% of Autolus Therapeutics plc’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Equillium Inc. -17.84% -24.63% -35.84% -50.3% 0% -49.75% Autolus Therapeutics plc 17.44% -6.66% -44.05% -41.72% -34.88% -53.05%

For the past year Equillium Inc. was less bearish than Autolus Therapeutics plc.

Summary

Equillium Inc. beats on 3 of the 5 factors Autolus Therapeutics plc.

Equillium, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops products for autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. Its primary product candidate is EQ001, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease and asthma. The company was formerly known as Attenuate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Equillium, Inc. in May 2017. Equillium, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Autolus Therapeutics Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, is developing next-generation programmed T cell therapies. It has a pipeline of product candidates in development for the treatment of haematological malignancies and solid tumors. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.