Equillium Inc. (EQ) and Atreca Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) Comparing side by side

Both Equillium Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) and Atreca Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Equillium Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -1.27 0.00 Atreca Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -1.64 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Equillium Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Atreca Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Equillium Inc. has a Current Ratio of 20.5 and a Quick Ratio of 20.5. Competitively, Atreca Inc.’s Current Ratio is 22 and has 22 Quick Ratio. Atreca Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Equillium Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 27.7% of Equillium Inc. shares and 67% of Atreca Inc. shares. Equillium Inc.’s share held by insiders are 14.76%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 17.4% of Atreca Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Equillium Inc. -17.84% -24.63% -35.84% -50.3% 0% -49.75% Atreca Inc. -18.54% -26.88% 0% 0% 0% -29.92%

Equillium, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops products for autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. Its primary product candidate is EQ001, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease and asthma. The company was formerly known as Attenuate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Equillium, Inc. in May 2017. Equillium, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.