Equillium Inc. (EQ) and Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) Contrasting side by side

Equillium Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) and Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Equillium Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -0.95 0.00 Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. 6 222.38 N/A -2.63 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Equillium Inc. and Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Equillium Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. 0.00% -49.4% -43.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Equillium Inc. is 33.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 33.1. The Current Ratio of rival Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. is 6.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 6.6. Equillium Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Equillium Inc. and Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 28.2% and 46.6% respectively. Insiders held 14.76% of Equillium Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.2% of Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Equillium Inc. -0.49% -0.17% -15.5% -63.33% 0% -25.86% Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. -8.14% -22.28% 4.58% 21.72% -26.79% 58.76%

For the past year Equillium Inc. had bearish trend while Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Equillium Inc. beats Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Equillium, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops products for autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. Its primary product candidate is EQ001, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease and asthma. The company was formerly known as Attenuate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Equillium, Inc. in May 2017. Equillium, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its lead programs include ALPN-101, an ICOS/CD28 antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ALPN-202 program for the treatment of cancer. The company has a collaboration and licensing agreement with the Kite Pharma, Inc. for discovering and developing protein-based immunotherapies targeting the immune synapse to treat cancer. Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.