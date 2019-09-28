Equillium Inc. (EQ) and Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) Contrasting side by side

Equillium Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) and Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Equillium Inc. 4 0.00 4.70M -1.27 0.00 Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 4 0.00 91.52M -2.54 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Equillium Inc. and Akebia Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Equillium Inc. and Akebia Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Equillium Inc. 122,641,755.60% 0% 0% Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 2,051,971,928.88% -51% -28.5%

Liquidity

Equillium Inc. has a Current Ratio of 20.5 and a Quick Ratio of 20.5. Competitively, Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.7 and has 1.1 Quick Ratio. Equillium Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Akebia Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Equillium Inc. and Akebia Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Equillium Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus target price of Akebia Therapeutics Inc. is $17, which is potential 312.62% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 27.7% of Equillium Inc. shares and 72.4% of Akebia Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 14.76% of Equillium Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Akebia Therapeutics Inc. has 1.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Equillium Inc. -17.84% -24.63% -35.84% -50.3% 0% -49.75% Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 3.2% -9.31% -30.74% -26.75% -57.85% -24.23%

For the past year Equillium Inc. was more bearish than Akebia Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Akebia Therapeutics Inc. beats Equillium Inc.

Equillium, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops products for autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. Its primary product candidate is EQ001, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease and asthma. The company was formerly known as Attenuate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Equillium, Inc. in May 2017. Equillium, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to patients with kidney disease through hypoxia-inducible factor (HIF) biology. Its lead product candidate is vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia related to chronic kidney disease in non-dialysis and dialysis patients. The company is also developing a HIF-based portfolio of product candidates that include AKB-6899 for the treatment of anemia; and AKB-5169, a preclinical compound for the treatment for inflammatory bowel disease. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. has collaboration agreements with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. for the development and commercialization of vadadustat in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally, as well as with Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation for the development and commercialization to vadadustat in Japan and other Asian countries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.