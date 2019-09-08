Equillium Inc. (EQ) and Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) Comparing side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Equillium Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) and Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) as far as dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Equillium Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -1.27 0.00 Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation 42 89.77 N/A -0.44 0.00

In table 1 we can see Equillium Inc. and Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Equillium Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) and Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Equillium Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Equillium Inc. are 20.5 and 20.5. Competitively, Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation has 7.3 and 7.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Equillium Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Equillium Inc. and Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 27.7% and 46.2% respectively. About 14.76% of Equillium Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.7% are Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Equillium Inc. -17.84% -24.63% -35.84% -50.3% 0% -49.75% Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation -4.53% -3.87% 0% 0% 0% -4.34%

For the past year Equillium Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation.

Summary

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation beats Equillium Inc. on 4 of the 5 factors.

Equillium, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops products for autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. Its primary product candidate is EQ001, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease and asthma. The company was formerly known as Attenuate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Equillium, Inc. in May 2017. Equillium, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.