Equillium, Inc. (EQ) Analysts See $-0.34 EPS; Farr Miller & Washington Has Increased By $16.47 Million Its United Technologies (UTX) Holding

Analysts expect Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) to report $-0.34 EPS on August, 12.After having $-0.34 EPS previously, Equillium, Inc.’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.86% or $0.085 during the last trading session, reaching $4.475. About 145,836 shares traded or 355.91% up from the average. Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) has 0.00% since July 29, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Farr Miller & Washington Llc increased United Technologies Corp (UTX) stake by 50.86% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Farr Miller & Washington Llc acquired 128,699 shares as United Technologies Corp (UTX)’s stock rose 7.68%. The Farr Miller & Washington Llc holds 381,768 shares with $49.21M value, up from 253,069 last quarter. United Technologies Corp now has $117.34B valuation. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $135.98. About 1.02M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 7.20% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.77% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 25/05/2018 – Thales eyes bolt-on M&A but not chasing scale of U.S. rivals; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS ENGINE MAKERS ARE AN AREA TO WATCH, BUT NO IMMEDIATE CONCERN; GE GE.N DOING WELL ON 737 MAX, 777X; 22/05/2018 – UTX CEO SAYS ROCKWELL COLLINS DEAL TO CLOSE IN MONTH OR TWO; 22/05/2018 – UTX CEO SEES MORE RESTRUCTURING AT COMPANY THIS YR TO CUT COSTS; 10/04/2018 – Intelligence From Every Angle: UTC Aerospace Systems Launches Intelligent Service, Prognostics And Health Management Solution To Improve Dispatch Reliability; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies 1Q Net $1.3B; 16/05/2018 – UTC Aerospace Systems Enhances Aircraft Intelligence To Improve Fleet Operations And Passenger Experience; 13/03/2018 – RPT-FOCUS-New Boeing jet to accelerate services shake-up; 27/04/2018 – Investors demand more changes at Thyssenkrupp ahead of review; 21/05/2018 – PIETRO ROSA TBM – SIGNED 10-YEAR, LONG-TERM AGREEMENT WITH PRATT & WHITNEY

More notable recent Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Stocks That Managed to Breach 52-Week Lows Friday – Benzinga” on July 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Regulus Reports 610.20 M With 0.84 % Cu, 1.02 g/t Au and 10.28 g/t Ag (1.66 % CuEq) From Surface; Best Intercept to Date at Antakori Project – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Equillium Announces Initiation of the EQUIP Phase 1b Clinical Trial of Itolizumab for Patients with Uncontrolled Asthma – GlobeNewswire” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “WSFS Reports 2Q 2019 EPS of $0.68, Includes Full Quarter of Beneficial Combination, Acquisition Costs and Previously Announced Credit Events; Strong Operating Results Driven by Acquisition and Organic Growth – Nasdaq” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 2, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Equillium, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops products for autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. The company has market cap of $77.76 million. The Company’s primary product candidate is EQ001, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease and asthma. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was formerly known as Attenuate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Equillium, Inc. in May 2017.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $1.35 million activity. $1.25 million worth of United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) was sold by Amato Elizabeth B. $1.15M worth of United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) was sold by Dumais Michael R. Bailey Robert J. also sold $104,916 worth of United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) on Tuesday, February 5.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Farr Miller & Washington Llc decreased O Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) stake by 984 shares to 3,355 valued at $1.30 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) stake by 261,539 shares and now owns 432,123 shares. Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) was reduced too.

Among 4 analysts covering United Technologies (NYSE:UTX), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. United Technologies had 10 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, May 20 by Morgan Stanley. JP Morgan maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $132 target in Friday, February 22 report. Barclays Capital maintained United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) rating on Wednesday, April 24. Barclays Capital has “Overweight” rating and $14900 target. The rating was upgraded by Cowen & Co to “Outperform” on Monday, June 24. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of UTX in report on Wednesday, July 24 with “Overweight” rating.