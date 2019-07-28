Equillium, Inc. (EQ) Analysts See $-0.32 EPS; Shorts at Lifeway Foods (LWAY) Lowered By 5.3%

Analysts expect Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) to report $-0.32 EPS on August, 12.After having $-0.34 EPS previously, Equillium, Inc.’s analysts see -5.88% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.94% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $4.56. About 7,734 shares traded. Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) has 0.00% since July 28, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Lifeway Foods Inc (NASDAQ:LWAY) had a decrease of 5.3% in short interest. LWAY’s SI was 26,800 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 5.3% from 28,300 shares previously. With 18,100 avg volume, 2 days are for Lifeway Foods Inc (NASDAQ:LWAY)’s short sellers to cover LWAY’s short positions. The SI to Lifeway Foods Inc’s float is 0.62%. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $3.44. About 121,526 shares traded or 48.24% up from the average. Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY) has declined 45.67% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 50.10% the S&P500. Some Historical LWAY News: 06/03/2018 Lifeway to Showcase New Products, Release “The Kefir Cookbook” at Expo West; 11/05/2018 – LIFEWAY FOODS INC – ON MAY 7, CO, UNITS ENTERED INTO AN AMENDED AND RESTATED LOAN AND SECURITY AGREEMENT WITH CIBC BANK USA; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Management & Research Exits Position in Lifeway Foods; 13/03/2018 – Lifeway Foods Executives to Ring Nasdaq’s Closing Bell March 14 to Celebrate the Release of The Kefir Cookbook, Women’s His; 11/05/2018 – LIFEWAY FOODS INC – UPON WALDRON’S RESIGNATION, LIFEWAY WILL APPOINT ERIC HANSON, AS CHIEF ACCOUNTING OFFICER AND INTERIM CFO; 30/03/2018 – LIFEWAY FOODS INC QTRLY NET SALES $26.3 MLN VS $30.2 MLN; 20/04/2018 – DJ Lifeway Foods Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LWAY); 30/03/2018 – LIFEWAY FOODS INC QUARTERLY SHR LOSS $0.11; 30/03/2018 – Lifeway Foods 4Q Loss/Shr 11c; 15/05/2018 – Lifeway Foods 1Q EPS 0c

Equillium, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops products for autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. The company has market cap of $79.24 million. The Company’s primary product candidate is EQ001, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease and asthma. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was formerly known as Attenuate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Equillium, Inc. in May 2017.

Investors sentiment is 0.5 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 3 investors sold Lifeway Foods, Inc. shares while 9 reduced holdings. only 2 funds opened positions while 4 raised stakes. 1.61 million shares or 7.85% less from 1.75 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gabelli Funds Lc stated it has 119,295 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Northern Trust Corporation has 0% invested in Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY). Vanguard Gp reported 124,631 shares. Renaissance Technologies Limited holds 0% of its portfolio in Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY) for 348,298 shares. 10,707 are held by Financial Bank Of Mellon. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 70 shares stake. Geode Management Ltd Liability Company reported 38,028 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Wealthtrust Axiom Lc invested in 25,800 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 0% in Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY). Teton Incorporated holds 0.03% or 107,511 shares. Morgan Stanley stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY). Bridgeway Mgmt has 0% invested in Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY). Gamco Inc Et Al reported 0% in Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY). Blackrock owns 15,923 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Tower Rech Limited Liability Company (Trc) holds 0% or 6,654 shares.

Lifeway Foods, Inc. manufactures and sells probiotic, cultured, and functional dairy health food products in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $54.34 million. The companyÂ’s primary product includes drinkable kefir, a fermented dairy product, in varies organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types, including low fat, non-fat, whole milk, protein, BioKefir, and kefir with oats. It currently has negative earnings. It also offers ProBugs line of kefir products in drinkable, frozen, and freeze dried formats for children; frozen kefir in bars and pint-size containers; and European-style soft cheeses.