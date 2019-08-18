Equifax Ord (EFX) Shares Rose While Everence Capital Management Has Raised Its Stake; As Amazon Com (AMZN) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Athena Capital Advisors Trimmed Its Position

Athena Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 52.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Athena Capital Advisors Llc sold 460 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 422 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $611,000, down from 882 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Athena Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $886.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $16.45 during the last trading session, reaching $1792.57. About 3.05M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 24/04/2018 – Amazon Starts Delivering Goods to GM, Volvo Trunks in the U.S; 07/05/2018 – Snap names Amazon’s Tim Stone as CFO; 01/05/2018 – Democratic Senator Bernie Sanders jumped on the Amazon-bashing train with a tweet Monday night, echoing President Donald Trump’s criticism of the e-commerce giant; 15/05/2018 – The change is largely driven by the growth in Amazon’s high-margin businesses, including AWS, advertising and Prime subscriptions; 13/03/2018 – Nextgov: #Breaking: Defense Agency to begin moving classified data to Amazon’s secret cloud after protest:…; 30/05/2018 – The Future of Amazon’s Board (Video); 11/05/2018 – Apple is vastly more profitable than Amazon; 04/04/2018 – Trump’s meeting with a major tech CEO reportedly included a discussion about a potential Amazon-Pentagon deal worth billions; 22/03/2018 – Babies R Us is the third most popular destination for baby registries after Amazon and Target, according to a WeeSpring survey; 14/05/2018 – Amazon shareholders are getting opposite advice on whether diversity should be mandated for the company’s board:

Everence Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Equifax Ord (EFX) by 119.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Everence Capital Management Inc bought 2,601 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.75% . The institutional investor held 4,774 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $566,000, up from 2,173 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Equifax Ord for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $2.45 during the last trading session, reaching $143.74. About 440,005 shares traded. Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) has risen 10.78% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.78% the S&P500. Some Historical EFX News: 03/05/2018 – EQUIFAX INC EFX.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.39/SHR; 14/03/2018 – Former Equifax Executive Charged With Insider Trading; 14/03/2018 – U.S. charges former Equifax executive with insider trading; 28/03/2018 – Equifax Appoints Mark Begor as New CEO; 03/05/2018 – Equifax Announces Preliminary 2018 Annual Meeting Results; 10/04/2018 – AmeriSave Leverages The Work Number® to Help Accelerate Mortgage Loan Originations, Enhance Consumer Experience; 24/05/2018 – Equifax at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 22/03/2018 – SEC: FORMER EQUIFAX EXECUTIVE CHARGED WITH INSIDER TRADING -; 21/03/2018 – Equifax: Selander Makes Board 12 Directors; 30/04/2018 – U.S. Consumers See Personal Finance as an Educational Requirement

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Microsoft: King of the Cloud, King of the World – Nasdaq” on July 19, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Today’s Pickup: Carmageddon Returns As California Begins Road Closures For Work Along SR-60 Between Ontario And Riverside – Benzinga” published on July 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy ETF Outflows: IWF, AMZN, V, CSCO – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Forget Amazon: Here Are 3 E-Commerce Stocks to Watch – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Is Amazon Stock Really Worth All the Hype After Prime Day Buzz? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clark Capital Mngmt Gp Inc has 0.03% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 800 shares. R G Niederhoffer Mgmt reported 12.97% stake. Taconic Capital Ltd Partnership, New York-based fund reported 53,000 shares. Moreover, Hartford Inv Mngmt has 2.48% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 48,875 shares. Cap International Inc Ca reported 1.7% stake. Mairs And holds 616 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Waratah Capital Advsr Ltd has invested 4.21% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Veritas Inv (Uk) Ltd holds 0.18% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 323 shares. Northeast Inv Mgmt holds 5.15% or 34,460 shares in its portfolio. Hollencrest Capital Management stated it has 2.12% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Alps Advsr stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 355,996 are owned by Coatue Ltd Limited Liability Company. Amer Economic Planning Grp Adv reported 674 shares. First City owns 757 shares. Sol Capital Mgmt stated it has 0.19% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 EPS, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10B for 71.47 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

Athena Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.10B and $398.20 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Viacom Inc New (NASDAQ:VIAB) by 65,039 shares to 70,089 shares, valued at $2.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (DVY) by 9,756 shares in the quarter, for a total of 145,980 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IWV).

Everence Capital Management Inc, which manages about $871.54M and $572.30M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Cl P Ord (NYSE:KMI) by 18,250 shares to 46,931 shares, valued at $939,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Analog Devices Ord (NASDAQ:ADI) by 3,603 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,498 shares, and cut its stake in Gilead Sciences Ord (NASDAQ:GILD).