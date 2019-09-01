Equifax Inc. (EFX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Security National Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:SNFCA)

Both Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) and Security National Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:SNFCA) compete on a level playing field in the Credit Services industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Equifax Inc. 127 5.17 N/A -3.53 0.00 Security National Financial Corporation 5 0.34 N/A 0.39 13.14

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Equifax Inc. and Security National Financial Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Equifax Inc. 0.00% -14.9% -5.8% Security National Financial Corporation 0.00% 3.9% 0.6%

Volatility & Risk

Equifax Inc.’s current beta is 1.25 and it happens to be 25.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Security National Financial Corporation’s 103.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the -0.03 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Equifax Inc. and Security National Financial Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Equifax Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Security National Financial Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Equifax Inc. has an average target price of $77.5, and a -47.06% downside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Equifax Inc. and Security National Financial Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 96.9% and 22.8% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.5% of Equifax Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Security National Financial Corporation has 2.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Equifax Inc. -2.22% 2.4% 11.75% 31.34% 10.78% 49.35% Security National Financial Corporation 0.2% 2% 0.2% -3.58% 0.29% 3.98%

For the past year Equifax Inc. was more bullish than Security National Financial Corporation.

Summary

Equifax Inc. beats Security National Financial Corporation on 5 of the 9 factors.

Equifax Inc. provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services. The International segment provides information service products, which include consumer and commercial services, such as credit and financial information, and credit scoring and modeling; and credit and other marketing products and services, as well as offers information, technology, and services to support debt collections and recovery management. The Workforce Solutions segment provides employment, income, and social security number verification services; and payroll-based transaction and employment tax management services. The Global Consumer Solutions segment offers credit information, credit monitoring, and identity theft protection products directly to consumers through the Internet and hard-copy formats. Equifax Inc. serves customers in financial service, mortgage, human resource, consumer, commercial, telecommunication, retail, automotive, utility, brokerage, healthcare, and insurance industries, as well as state and federal governments. It operates in the United States, Canada, Argentina, Brazil, Australia, New Zealand, Chile, Costa Rica, Ecuador, El Salvador, Honduras, Mexico, Paraguay, Uruguay, Peru, Portugal, the Republic of Ireland, Spain, the United Kingdom, Cambodia, Malaysia, India, Russia, and Singapore. Equifax Inc. was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

Security National Financial Corporation engages in life insurance, cemetery and mortuary, and mortgage businesses. The company's Life Insurance segment is involved in selling and servicing lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance. It offers various life insurance products, including funeral plans and interest-sensitive life insurance, as well as other traditional life, accident, and health insurance products; annuity products comprising single and flexible premium deferred annuities, and immediate annuities; and diver's accident policies. This segment also cedes and assumes various risks with various authorized unaffiliated reinsurers pursuant to reinsurance treaties. Its Cemetery and Mortuary segment operates eight mortuaries and five cemeteries in the state of Utah; and one cemetery in the state of California. This segment also markets plots, interment vaults, mausoleum crypts, markers, caskets, flowers, and other death care related products; and provides professional services of funeral directors, opening and closing of graves, use of chapels and viewing rooms, and use of automobiles and clothing. The company's Mortgage segment originates and underwrites residential and commercial loans for new construction, existing homes, and real estate projects primarily in Florida, Nevada, Texas, and Utah. It offers residential mortgage lending services to real estate brokers and independent mortgage loan originators. Security National Financial Corporation was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.