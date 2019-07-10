Equifax Inc. (EFX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Enova International Inc. (NYSE:ENVA)

We will be comparing the differences between Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) and Enova International Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) as far as dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Credit Services industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Equifax Inc. 116 4.89 N/A 2.47 48.08 Enova International Inc. 24 0.69 N/A 1.91 12.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Equifax Inc. and Enova International Inc. Enova International Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Equifax Inc. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher P/E ratio. Equifax Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is presently more expensive than Enova International Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Equifax Inc. and Enova International Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Equifax Inc. 0.00% -11.5% -4.8% Enova International Inc. 0.00% 21.9% 5.9%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.26 beta means Equifax Inc.’s volatility is 26.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, Enova International Inc.’s beta is 2.38 which is 138.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Equifax Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.6 and 0.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Enova International Inc. are 11.3 and 11.3 respectively. Enova International Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Equifax Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Equifax Inc. and Enova International Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Equifax Inc. 0 2 3 2.60 Enova International Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Equifax Inc.’s downside potential currently stands at -28.08% and an $98.67 average target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 89.1% of Equifax Inc. shares and 99.5% of Enova International Inc. shares. Equifax Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.4%. Comparatively, Enova International Inc. has 2.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Equifax Inc. -1.07% -5.9% 9.42% 16.26% 4.61% 27.48% Enova International Inc. -9.93% -4.73% -6.37% -2.26% -29.42% 17.88%

For the past year Equifax Inc. has stronger performance than Enova International Inc.

Summary

On 9 of the 11 factors Equifax Inc. beats Enova International Inc.

Equifax Inc. provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services. The International segment provides information service products, which include consumer and commercial services, such as credit and financial information, and credit scoring and modeling; and credit and other marketing products and services, as well as offers information, technology, and services to support debt collections and recovery management. The Workforce Solutions segment provides employment, income, and social security number verification services; and payroll-based transaction and employment tax management services. The Global Consumer Solutions segment offers credit information, credit monitoring, and identity theft protection products directly to consumers through the Internet and hard-copy formats. Equifax Inc. serves customers in financial service, mortgage, human resource, consumer, commercial, telecommunication, retail, automotive, utility, brokerage, healthcare, and insurance industries, as well as state and federal governments. It operates in the United States, Canada, Argentina, Brazil, Australia, New Zealand, Chile, Costa Rica, Ecuador, El Salvador, Honduras, Mexico, Paraguay, Uruguay, Peru, Portugal, the Republic of Ireland, Spain, the United Kingdom, Cambodia, Malaysia, India, Russia, and Singapore. Equifax Inc. was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

Enova International, Inc., a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services to non-prime credit consumers and small businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Brazil. The company offers short-term consumer loans; line of credit accounts; installment loans; CSO programs, including credit-related services, such as arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and Bank programs comprising technology, loan servicing, and marketing services to a bank, as well as Enova Decisions, a analytics as a service that enables companies to take decisions about their own customers. It provides its services under the CashNetUSA, NetCredit, Pounds to Pocket, QuickQuid, On Stride Financial, Headway Capital, The Business Backer, and Simplic brands. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.