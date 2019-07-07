Equifax Inc. (EFX) EPS Estimated At $1.36; Mariner Wealth Advisors Has Trimmed Oge Energy (OGE) Position

Analysts expect Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) to report $1.36 EPS on July, 24.They anticipate $0.20 EPS change or 12.82% from last quarter’s $1.56 EPS. EFX’s profit would be $164.32 million giving it 25.38 P/E if the $1.36 EPS is correct. After having $1.20 EPS previously, Equifax Inc.’s analysts see 13.33% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $138.06. About 356,956 shares traded. Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) has risen 4.61% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.18% the S&P500. Some Historical EFX News: 25/04/2018 – Equifax 1Q Net $90.9M; 28/03/2018 – Equifax Names Warburg Pincus’s Begor CEO in Wake of Data Breach; 25/04/2018 – EQUIFAX 1Q ADJ EPS $1.43, EST. $1.37; 10/05/2018 – TucsonNewsNow: BREAKING: Equifax now admits passport info was among stolen data in huge breach; 28/03/2018 – EQUIFAX NAMES MARK BEGOR AS CEO; 14/05/2018 – U.S. senators oppose trade group’s lawyer as consumer watchdog; 14/03/2018 – Ex-Equifax Executive Charged With Insider Trading Tied to ’17 Breach; 14/03/2018 – EFX: Former Equifax Executive Charged With Insider Trading; 30/04/2018 – U.S. Consumers See Personal Finance as an Educational Requirement; 28/03/2018 – Equifax Appoints Mark Begor as New CEO

Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc decreased Oge Energy Corp (OGE) stake by 11.45% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc sold 9,438 shares as Oge Energy Corp (OGE)’s stock declined 0.12%. The Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc holds 72,968 shares with $3.15M value, down from 82,406 last quarter. Oge Energy Corp now has $8.74B valuation. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $43.65. About 670,269 shares traded. OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) has risen 22.45% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.02% the S&P500. Some Historical OGE News: 03/05/2018 – OGE ENERGY 1Q EPS 27C, EST. 17C; 03/05/2018 – OGE ENERGY CORP QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES $492.7 MLN VS $456.0 MLN; 03/05/2018 – OGE Energy Corp. 1Q Rev $492.7M; 04/04/2018 – OG&E completes Mustang Energy Center; 13/03/2018 – OGE Energy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/03/2018 S&P REVISES OGE ENERGY CORP. OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘A-‘; 03/05/2018 – OGE Energy Corp. 1Q Net $55M; 03/05/2018 – OGE ENERGY CORP – COMPANY REAFFIRMS 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE BETWEEN $1.90 TO $2.05 PER AVERAGE DILUTED SHARE; 22/04/2018 – DJ OGE Energy Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OGE); 11/04/2018 – OGE recognized as a 2020 Women on Boards Winning Company

Among 3 analysts covering OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE), 0 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. OGE Energy had 6 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, April 8 the stock rating was downgraded by Goldman Sachs to “Sell”. The stock of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) has “Sell” rating given on Wednesday, March 20 by Barclays Capital.

More notable recent OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Care About OGE Energy Corp.â€™s (NYSE:OGE) Investment Potential? – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About OGE Energy Corp. (OGE) – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did You Miss OGE Energy’s (NYSE:OGE) 40% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is bluebird bio Inc (BLUE) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 17, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Analysts await OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $0.51 EPS, down 7.27% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.55 per share. OGE’s profit will be $102.09M for 21.40 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.24 actual EPS reported by OGE Energy Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 112.50% EPS growth.

Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc increased Sap Se (NYSE:SAP) stake by 7,177 shares to 25,128 valued at $2.90 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Helmerich & Payne Inc (NYSE:HP) stake by 5,455 shares and now owns 18,112 shares. Bce Inc (NYSE:BCE) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 19 investors sold OGE shares while 100 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 120 raised stakes. 132.15 million shares or 2.48% less from 135.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barclays Public Ltd Co owns 1.53M shares. Ameritas Prtnrs has 0.16% invested in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) for 79,343 shares. Quantbot Techs LP has invested 0.02% in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE). Acadian Asset Management Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE). Andra Ap stated it has 130,700 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Intrust National Bank Na owns 21,956 shares or 0.24% of their US portfolio. First Hawaiian Bank & Trust reported 2,318 shares. Woodmont Invest Counsel Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 16,660 shares. 135,138 were reported by Comerica Bank. Merian Global Investors (Uk) Limited has invested 0.51% in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE). Webster National Bank & Trust N A holds 1,300 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Utah Retirement Sys has 37,610 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Tci Wealth Advisors stated it has 205 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Systems has 0.03% invested in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) for 35,187 shares. Highstreet Asset Inc accumulated 85,966 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.50, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 25 investors sold Equifax Inc. shares while 125 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 109.62 million shares or 1.59% less from 111.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meristem Family Wealth Limited Liability Company invested 0.12% in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). Savings Bank Of Nova Scotia, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 22,895 shares. Boothbay Fund Mngmt Limited Liability Co has 14,400 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Shapiro Mngmt Ltd Llc invested in 0% or 1,800 shares. Manchester Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Company stated it has 2,344 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Mackenzie holds 0.7% in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) or 2.46 million shares. Arizona-based Arizona State Retirement Systems has invested 0.03% in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). M&T Bankshares owns 0.01% invested in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) for 13,936 shares. Iowa-based Cambridge Invest Advsr has invested 0.02% in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan owns 15,000 shares. Indiana-based Spectrum Mgmt Gp Incorporated has invested 0% in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). Ubs Asset Management Americas accumulated 345,314 shares. Pitcairn Communication holds 0.03% or 1,948 shares. Etrade Capital Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 11,560 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Pnc Fincl Svcs Grp has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX).

Equifax Inc. provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company has market cap of $16.68 billion. The firm operates through four divisions: U.S. It currently has negative earnings. Information Solutions , International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions.