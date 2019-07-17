Equifax Inc. (EFX) EPS Estimated At $1.36; Greenlight Capital Has Decreased Its Ensco Plc (ESV) Position

Analysts expect Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) to report $1.36 EPS on July, 24.They anticipate $0.20 EPS change or 12.82% from last quarter’s $1.56 EPS. EFX’s profit would be $164.32M giving it 25.26 P/E if the $1.36 EPS is correct. After having $1.20 EPS previously, Equifax Inc.’s analysts see 13.33% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $137.42. About 306,911 shares traded. Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) has risen 4.61% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.18% the S&P500. Some Historical EFX News: 14/03/2018 – Insider Trading Charges Brought Against Former Equifax Employee — MarketWatch; 02/04/2018 – Equifax has sent letters containing incorrect personal data to customers hit by the data breach. via @cnbctech; 21/05/2018 – EQUIFAX – JOHN GAMBLE, JEFF DODGE & TREVOR BURNS WILL BE MEETING WITH INVESTORS IN LOS ANGELES ON MAY 24 & IN KANSAS CITY ON MAY 25; 23/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Equifax Inc.’s Proposed Senior Unsecured Nts ‘BBB+’; 10/05/2018 – Verify “Credit lnvisibles” to Drive Predictive Lift; 24/04/2018 – Equifax Blends Consumer and Commercial Data to Deliver Substantial Small Business Risk Prediction; 03/05/2018 – EQUIFAX – SHAREHOLDER PROPOSAL REGARDING POLITICAL CONTRIBUTIONS DISCLOSURE DID NOT PASS AT ANNUAL MEETING; 14/03/2018 – EQUIFAX: YING WAS `SEPARATED’ FROM FIRM FOR VIOLATING POLICIES; 25/04/2018 – EQUIFAX 1Q ADJ EPS $1.43, EST. $1.37; 14/03/2018 – U.S. charges former Equifax executive with insider trading

Greenlight Capital Inc decreased Ensco Plc (ESV) stake by 24.4% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Greenlight Capital Inc sold 4.88M shares as Ensco Plc (ESV)’s stock declined 36.83%. The Greenlight Capital Inc holds 15.12M shares with $59.42 million value, down from 20.00 million last quarter. Ensco Plc now has $1.62B valuation. The stock decreased 2.96% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $8.2. About 5.41M shares traded. Ensco Rowan plc (NYSE:ESV) has declined 57.06% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 61.49% the S&P500. Some Historical ESV News: 15/03/2018 – ENSCO PLC ESV.N : ASSUMING COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING AND TARGET PRICE OF $8; 25/04/2018 – Ensco 1Q Cont Ops Loss/Shr 32c; 25/04/2018 – ENSCO PLC ESV.N – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.32; 18/05/2018 – Ensco Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 26/03/2018 – Ensco Short-Interest Ratio Rises 18% to 8 Days; 16/03/2018 – CORRECTED-ENSCO PLC ESV.N : CREDIT SUISSE ASSUMING COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING AND TARGET PRICE OF $8 (ADDS BROKERAGE NAME); 25/04/2018 – ENSCO 1Q LOSS/SHR CONT OPS 32C; 14/05/2018 – Elephas Investment Buys New 1.9% Position in Ensco; 25/04/2018 – Ensco 1Q Loss $140.1M; 25/04/2018 – Ensco 1Q Loss/Shr 32c

Equifax Inc. provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company has market cap of $16.60 billion. The firm operates through four divisions: U.S. It currently has negative earnings. Information Solutions , International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions.

Among 5 analysts covering Equifax (NYSE:EFX), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Equifax had 9 analyst reports since February 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) earned “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Tuesday, February 5. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Buy” on Thursday, February 21. Morgan Stanley maintained Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) rating on Friday, February 22. Morgan Stanley has “Hold” rating and $103 target. SunTrust maintained Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) on Friday, February 22 with “Buy” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.50, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 25 investors sold Equifax Inc. shares while 125 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 109.62 million shares or 1.59% less from 111.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parkside Bancorp & Tru has 0.03% invested in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). Federated Inc Pa holds 0% or 194 shares. Rbo & Co Limited Liability Company reported 70,290 shares. Nuwave Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). Intll Sarl, California-based fund reported 33,470 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 6,660 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Utah Retirement owns 22,511 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Geode Cap Limited Liability Corp holds 1.63M shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Boothbay Fund Mngmt Ltd Com holds 0.17% or 14,400 shares in its portfolio. 1,000 are owned by Washington Tru Natl Bank. Hightower Limited Liability Com holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) for 9,878 shares. Cibc World Mkts has 20,238 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. North Star Asset Mgmt holds 1.09% of its portfolio in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) for 113,727 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt Inc, Illinois-based fund reported 9,245 shares. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Limited Liability Partnership Ma reported 0% of its portfolio in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX).

Analysts await Ensco Rowan plc (NYSE:ESV) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $-1.30 earnings per share, down 8.33% or $0.10 from last year’s $-1.2 per share. After $-1.69 actual earnings per share reported by Ensco Rowan plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.08% EPS growth.

Among 9 analysts covering Ensco Plc (NYSE:ESV), 3 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Ensco Plc had 14 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Buy” on Monday, March 4. Societe Generale maintained Ensco Rowan plc (NYSE:ESV) on Tuesday, March 26 with “Hold” rating. J.P. Morgan maintained the shares of ESV in report on Monday, March 11 with “Hold” rating. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Tuesday, March 5 by FBR Capital. The company was maintained on Wednesday, February 20 by Barclays Capital. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 6 by Piper Jaffray. The stock has “Underperform” rating by Bank of America on Monday, June 10.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.65 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.22, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 74 investors sold ESV shares while 57 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 284.32 million shares or 27.60% less from 392.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ls Investment Advsr Ltd Llc invested in 57,632 shares. 2.38 million were reported by Charles Schwab Inv Management. Assetmark Inc accumulated 3,213 shares or 0% of the stock. Glacier Peak Ltd Liability Corporation owns 423,690 shares or 1.52% of their US portfolio. Hartford Fin Mngmt Inc owns 8,624 shares. Virtu Ltd Llc accumulated 53,881 shares. Dorsey And Whitney Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Ensco Rowan plc (NYSE:ESV). Creative Planning holds 0% of its portfolio in Ensco Rowan plc (NYSE:ESV) for 14,771 shares. Greenlight Cap, New York-based fund reported 15.12M shares. The Switzerland-based Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.01% in Ensco Rowan plc (NYSE:ESV). Louisiana State Employees Retirement reported 117,100 shares. Odey Asset Gru Ltd reported 423,663 shares stake. State Street has invested 0% in Ensco Rowan plc (NYSE:ESV). Van Den Berg I has invested 1.94% in Ensco Rowan plc (NYSE:ESV). Loudon Mgmt Ltd Liability, New Hampshire-based fund reported 15,000 shares.