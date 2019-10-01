Equifax Inc. (EFX) and Its Rivals Comparing side by side.

As Credit Services company, Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) is competing with its peers based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

96.9% of Equifax Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.70% of all Credit Services’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Equifax Inc. has 0.5% of its shares owned by company insiders and an average of 13.36% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has Equifax Inc. and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Equifax Inc. 84,052,086.25% -14.90% -5.80% Industry Average 24.60% 26.60% 10.04%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Equifax Inc. and its peers’ valuation, gross revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Equifax Inc. 120.06M 143 0.00 Industry Average 1.08B 4.39B 17.71

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Equifax Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Equifax Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.55 3.38 2.50

Equifax Inc. currently has an average target price of $77.5, suggesting a potential downside of -44.91%. The peers have a potential upside of 131.75%. The equities research analysts’ belief based on the data shown earlier is that Equifax Inc.’s peers are looking more favorable than the company itself.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Equifax Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Equifax Inc. -2.22% 2.4% 11.75% 31.34% 10.78% 49.35% Industry Average 5.75% 8.04% 16.89% 27.55% 29.77% 34.35%

For the past year Equifax Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than the average for its peers.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Equifax Inc. are 0.5 and 0.5. Competitively, Equifax Inc.’s peers have 9.39 and 9.60 for Current and Quick Ratio. Equifax Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Equifax Inc.

Risk & Volatility

Equifax Inc. is 25.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.25. In other hand, Equifax Inc.’s peers have beta of 1.32 which is 32.15% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Equifax Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Equifax Inc. provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services. The International segment provides information service products, which include consumer and commercial services, such as credit and financial information, and credit scoring and modeling; and credit and other marketing products and services, as well as offers information, technology, and services to support debt collections and recovery management. The Workforce Solutions segment provides employment, income, and social security number verification services; and payroll-based transaction and employment tax management services. The Global Consumer Solutions segment offers credit information, credit monitoring, and identity theft protection products directly to consumers through the Internet and hard-copy formats. Equifax Inc. serves customers in financial service, mortgage, human resource, consumer, commercial, telecommunication, retail, automotive, utility, brokerage, healthcare, and insurance industries, as well as state and federal governments. It operates in the United States, Canada, Argentina, Brazil, Australia, New Zealand, Chile, Costa Rica, Ecuador, El Salvador, Honduras, Mexico, Paraguay, Uruguay, Peru, Portugal, the Republic of Ireland, Spain, the United Kingdom, Cambodia, Malaysia, India, Russia, and Singapore. Equifax Inc. was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.