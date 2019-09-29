Equifax Inc. (EFX) and 360 Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) Comparison side by side

As Credit Services companies, Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) and 360 Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Equifax Inc. 143 7.43 120.06M -3.53 0.00 360 Finance Inc. 10 0.00 32.49M -1.17 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Equifax Inc. and 360 Finance Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Equifax Inc. 84,010,915.96% -14.9% -5.8% 360 Finance Inc. 331,530,612.24% -59.4% -17.1%

Liquidity

Equifax Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.5 and a Quick Ratio of 0.5. Competitively, 360 Finance Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.1 and has 2.1 Quick Ratio. 360 Finance Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Equifax Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Equifax Inc. and 360 Finance Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Equifax Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 360 Finance Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$77.5 is Equifax Inc.’s average target price while its potential downside is -45.16%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Equifax Inc. and 360 Finance Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 96.9% and 1.1% respectively. 0.5% are Equifax Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Equifax Inc. -2.22% 2.4% 11.75% 31.34% 10.78% 49.35% 360 Finance Inc. -5.95% -6.77% -45.7% -14.83% 0% -30.74%

For the past year Equifax Inc. had bullish trend while 360 Finance Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Equifax Inc. beats 360 Finance Inc. on 7 of the 11 factors.

Equifax Inc. provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services. The International segment provides information service products, which include consumer and commercial services, such as credit and financial information, and credit scoring and modeling; and credit and other marketing products and services, as well as offers information, technology, and services to support debt collections and recovery management. The Workforce Solutions segment provides employment, income, and social security number verification services; and payroll-based transaction and employment tax management services. The Global Consumer Solutions segment offers credit information, credit monitoring, and identity theft protection products directly to consumers through the Internet and hard-copy formats. Equifax Inc. serves customers in financial service, mortgage, human resource, consumer, commercial, telecommunication, retail, automotive, utility, brokerage, healthcare, and insurance industries, as well as state and federal governments. It operates in the United States, Canada, Argentina, Brazil, Australia, New Zealand, Chile, Costa Rica, Ecuador, El Salvador, Honduras, Mexico, Paraguay, Uruguay, Peru, Portugal, the Republic of Ireland, Spain, the United Kingdom, Cambodia, Malaysia, India, Russia, and Singapore. Equifax Inc. was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.