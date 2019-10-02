Equifax Inc. (EFX) Analysts See $1.44 EPS; Mgic Investment Has 1.42 Sentiment

Analysts expect Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) to report $1.44 EPS on October, 23.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 2.13% from last quarter’s $1.41 EPS. EFX’s profit would be $174.08 million giving it 24.01 P/E if the $1.44 EPS is correct. After having $1.40 EPS previously, Equifax Inc.’s analysts see 2.86% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.71% or $2.4 during the last trading session, reaching $138.27. About 673,583 shares traded. Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) has risen 10.78% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.78% the S&P500. Some Historical EFX News: 14/03/2018 – Former Equifax Executive Charged With Insider Trading by S.E.C; 03/05/2018 – Equifax Board of Directors Declares Quarterly Dividend; 14/03/2018 – SEC SAYS U.S. ATTORNEY’S OFFICE FOR THE NORTHERN DISTRICT OF GEORGIA ALSO FILED CRIMINAL CHARGES AGAINST FORMER EQUIFAX EXECUTIVE JIN YING; 15/03/2018 – Sen. Jack Reed: Reed-Kennedy Statement on SEC Charging Former Equifax Executive with Insider Trading; 25/04/2018 – Equifax 1Q EPS 75c; 10/05/2018 – Verify “Credit lnvisibles” to Drive Predictive Lift; 25/04/2018 – EQUIFAX INC – QTRLY ADJUSTED EPS EXCLUDES CYBERSECURITY INCIDENT RELATED COSTS; 10/04/2018 – AmeriSave Leverages The Work Number® to Help Accelerate Mortgage Loan Originations, Enhance Consumer Experience; 16/05/2018 – FTC Consumer Chief Faces Opposition Over Equifax Conflict; 03/05/2018 – Equifax: Hldr Proposal Regarding Political Contributions Disclosure Did Not Pass

Mgic Investment Corp (MTG) investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.51, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. The ratio is more positive, as 136 hedge funds increased or opened new positions, while 96 sold and reduced positions in Mgic Investment Corp. The hedge funds in our database now own: 300.59 million shares, down from 304.47 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Mgic Investment Corp in top ten positions decreased from 8 to 5 for a decrease of 3. Sold All: 18 Reduced: 78 Increased: 87 New Position: 49.

Equifax Inc. provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company has market cap of $16.72 billion. The firm operates through four divisions: U.S. It currently has negative earnings. Information Solutions , International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 19 investors sold Equifax Inc. shares while 126 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 109.89 million shares or 0.25% more from 109.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tiverton Asset Management Limited Com has 1,896 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas accumulated 343,206 shares or 0% of the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) for 16,713 shares. Cap Intll owns 12.21M shares or 0.66% of their US portfolio. Everence Capital invested in 0.11% or 4,774 shares. Landscape Capital Limited Liability Co invested in 0.07% or 6,894 shares. Royal London Asset Management has invested 0.06% in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can accumulated 0.01% or 55,185 shares. Penobscot Invest Mngmt Inc holds 0.29% of its portfolio in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) for 10,600 shares. Whittier Tru Co Of Nevada Inc owns 35 shares. Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Gp Ltd Co holds 3,093 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Roundview Capital Ltd Llc owns 1,605 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Optimum Investment Advsr has 100 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv holds 0% of its portfolio in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) for 2,369 shares. Captrust Fin stated it has 133 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Nfc Investments Llc holds 9.98% of its portfolio in MGIC Investment Corporation for 2.66 million shares. Broadview Advisors Llc owns 1.17 million shares or 4.76% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd has 2.89% invested in the company for 320,378 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Permit Capital Llc has invested 2.85% in the stock. Sadoff Investment Management Llc, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 2.42 million shares.

Analysts await MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.42 EPS, down 12.50% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.48 per share. MTG’s profit will be $148.74M for 7.54 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual EPS reported by MGIC Investment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.70% negative EPS growth.

