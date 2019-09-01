Equifax (EFX) Valuation Rose While Independent Franchise Partners Llp Has Upped by $21.48 Million Its Stake; Logan Capital Management Has Boosted Epam Sys Com (EPAM) Stake by $4.19 Million

Logan Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Epam Sys Inc Com (EPAM) by 54.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Logan Capital Management Inc bought 24,817 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% . The institutional investor held 70,636 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.95M, up from 45,819 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Epam Sys Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $191.33. About 138,473 shares traded. EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) has risen 49.89% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.89% the S&P500. Some Historical EPAM News: 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems Sees 2Q Rev $445M; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems 1Q Adj EPS 93c; 15/03/2018 – EPAM Systems Sees 2018 Adjusted EPS at Least $4.07; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $4.11; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems Sees 2Q EPS 82c; 09/05/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS INC – REVENUE GROWTH FOR 2018 WILL NOW BE AT LEAST 27%; 30/04/2018 – EPAM Launches InfoNgen™ 7.0, Using Machine Learning to Dramatically Improve Actionable Insights; 04/04/2018 – $GLOB premium valuation to $EPAM and $LXFT should dissipate given higher business risk and lower financial transparency. $GLOB 40%-50% downside; 09/05/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS 1Q REV. $424.1M, EST. $414.9M; 15/03/2018 – EPAM Systems Sees 2018 Revenue Up 26%

Independent Franchise Partners Llp increased its stake in Equifax Inc (EFX) by 4.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Independent Franchise Partners Llp bought 182,009 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.75% . The institutional investor held 4.44 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $526.55M, up from 4.26M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Independent Franchise Partners Llp who had been investing in Equifax Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.55B market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $146.38. About 584,370 shares traded. Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) has risen 10.78% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.78% the S&P500. Some Historical EFX News: 11/04/2018 – A New Challenger to Equifax’s Employee Verification Service; 28/03/2018 – New Equifax CEO Begor Is Former GE Executive; 14/03/2018 – SEC SAYS FORMER EQUIFAX EXECUTIVE ENGAGED IN INSIDER TRADING; 22/03/2018 – Racing to the Dealership: Baby Boomers and Millennials Show Off Their Credit Savvy in New Survey; 28/03/2018 – New Equifax CEO Replaces Interim Chief Named After Data Breach; 30/05/2018 – Equifax Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 28/03/2018 – Equifax Picks Private Equity Executive as New C.E.O; 18/04/2018 – Egan-Jones Proxy Services: Equifax Cybersecurity Issues ‘Demand a Stronger Response’ From Board; 28/03/2018 – Equifax Appoints Mark Begor as New CEO; 24/04/2018 – Equifax Blends Consumer and Commercial Data to Deliver Substantial Small Business Risk Prediction

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold EPAM shares while 90 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 47.67 million shares or 1.77% less from 48.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Colorado-based Alps Advsrs has invested 0% in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM). Oakbrook Investments Lc stated it has 0.01% in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM). First Bank Of Hutchinson invested in 0.51% or 5,094 shares. The Connecticut-based Aqr Capital Lc has invested 0.02% in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM). Tocqueville Asset Management Ltd Partnership reported 0.11% of its portfolio in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM). Rice Hall James & Assocs Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 120,816 shares. Ubs Asset Americas has invested 0% in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM). Sheets Smith Wealth Management holds 0.16% or 4,349 shares. Adage Prns Grp Incorporated Limited reported 0.01% of its portfolio in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM). Suntrust Banks holds 0.01% or 16,779 shares. Raymond James Financial reported 0.02% stake. Avalon Advsr Lc holds 19,242 shares. Alliancebernstein LP invested in 0% or 30,179 shares. The New York-based Jefferies Gru Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.03% in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM). Maryland Mngmt holds 2.85% of its portfolio in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) for 135,812 shares.

Logan Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.06 billion and $1.63 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Charles Family Value Ad (SWVXX) by 1.11M shares to 2.12M shares, valued at $2.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastercard Inc Cl A (NYSE:MA) by 1,816 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 180,449 shares, and cut its stake in Alliance Data Sys Corp Com (NYSE:ADS).

Independent Franchise Partners Llp, which manages about $13.30 billion and $8.86B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN) by 50,574 shares to 3.38 million shares, valued at $595.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in S&P Global Inc by 55,178 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.36M shares, and cut its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.50, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 25 investors sold EFX shares while 125 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 109.62 million shares or 1.59% less from 111.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New Jersey-based Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has invested 0.32% in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). Federated Investors Incorporated Pa invested in 0% or 194 shares. Cornerstone Advsrs Inc reported 0% in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). Wesbanco Comml Bank holds 0.05% or 8,258 shares in its portfolio. Js Capital Mngmt Ltd Company, a New York-based fund reported 20,000 shares. Ironwood Invest Counsel Lc stated it has 2,460 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Olstein Mngmt Lp holds 0.84% or 43,000 shares. Aqr Capital Mngmt Llc accumulated 10,403 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) for 34,746 shares. Cibc Mkts Corporation has invested 0.02% in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). Captrust Fincl reported 120 shares. Andra Ap reported 48,600 shares stake. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 374,122 shares or 0.28% of their US portfolio. Franklin Res has invested 0.04% in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). Commercial Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 0.01% or 22,895 shares.

