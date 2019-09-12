Equifax (EFX) Stock Rose While Generation Investment Management Llp Has Increased Stake by $91.93 Million; Empire St Rlty Tr (ESRT) Holder Chilton Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Holding as Market Valuation Declined

Chilton Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Empire St Rlty Tr Inc (ESRT) by 43.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chilton Capital Management Llc sold 197,047 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.55% . The institutional investor held 260,492 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.86 million, down from 457,539 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chilton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Empire St Rlty Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.39B market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $14.92. About 1.59 million shares traded or 15.29% up from the average. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) has declined 14.52% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.52% the S&P500. Some Historical ESRT News: 17/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies Armstrong World Industries, Empire State Realty Trust, Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Cadence, World Wres; 04/04/2018 – Empire State Realty Trust Welcomes Nestle’s Nespresso as Full-Floor Tenant to 111 West 33rd Street; 25/04/2018 – Empire State Realty Trust 1Q EPS 6c; 05/04/2018 – Empire State Realty OP, L.P. Announces Availability of Annual Report; 25/04/2018 – Empire State Realty Trust 1Q Rev $168.5M; 23/04/2018 – DJ Empire State Realty Trust Inc Cla, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ESRT); 07/03/2018 EMPIRE STATE REALTY TRUST ADOPTED PROXY ACCESS; 25/04/2018 – EMPIRE STATE REALTY 1Q RENTAL REV $122.3M; 25/04/2018 – EMPIRE STATE REALTY 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 20C, EST. 19C; 18/05/2018 – Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. Announces Dividend for Second Quarter 2018

Generation Investment Management Llp increased its stake in Equifax Inc (EFX) by 26.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Generation Investment Management Llp bought 680,935 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.75% . The hedge fund held 3.24 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $438.24M, up from 2.56M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Generation Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Equifax Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.20B market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $141.14. About 683,288 shares traded. Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) has risen 10.78% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.78% the S&P500. Some Historical EFX News: 14/03/2018 – NEWS10 ABC: #BREAKING: (AP) – Ex-Equifax executive charged with insider trading; 28/03/2018 – Equifax names Mark Begor as its CEO; 28/03/2018 – New Equifax CEO Replaces Interim Chief Named After Data Breach; 14/03/2018 – SEC: EX-EQUIFAX EXECUTIVE JUN YING CHARGED WITH INSIDER TRADING; 10/05/2018 – Artemis Adds Annaly, Exits Corning, Cuts Equifax: 13F; 29/05/2018 – DefaultRisklndex.com Data Shows Mortgage Originations Volumes Decreased from Previous Quarter with Slight Decline in Risk-Taking Consumption Overall; 05/03/2018 – Equifax Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/03/2018 – Warren Wants Answers on Alleged Equifax Insider Trader — Market Talk Update; 05/03/2018 MFS Growth Fund Adds Vertex, Exits Equifax, Cuts Broadcom; 14/03/2018 – DoJ GA Northern: Former Equifax employee indicted for insider trading

Chilton Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.18B and $1.16B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in John Hancock Etf Trust by 12,496 shares to 108,742 shares, valued at $3.07M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Emerson Elec Co (NYSE:EMR) by 22,889 shares in the quarter, for a total of 176,666 shares, and has risen its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST).

More notable recent Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Empire State Realty Trust to Present at Bank of America Merrill Lynch’s 2019 Global Real Estate Conference – Benzinga” on September 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Empire State Realty Trust Inc (ESRT) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “iCapital Network Inc. Expands at Empire State Realty Trust’s One Grand Central Place – PRNewswire” on April 01, 2019. More interesting news about Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 6, 2019 – Benzinga” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “UPDATE: BMO Capital Downgrades Empire State Realty (ESRT) to Market Perform – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

Analysts await Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.23 earnings per share, down 8.00% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.25 per share. ESRT’s profit will be $83.03M for 16.22 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual earnings per share reported by Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.55% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.35, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 21 investors sold ESRT shares while 57 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 127.65 million shares or 3.51% more from 123.32 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cap Fund Mngmt holds 0% or 23,900 shares. Citigroup Incorporated holds 0% or 175,767 shares. Aew Cap Management LP reported 19,486 shares stake. Twin Tree Management LP accumulated 414 shares or 0% of the stock. Brighton Jones Limited Com has invested 0.06% in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT). Chilton Cap Ltd stated it has 0.33% of its portfolio in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT). 5,786 were reported by Transamerica Fin Advisors. Heitman Real Estate Ltd owns 4.29 million shares. Retail Bank Of Montreal Can, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 27,558 shares. Manitoba – Canada-based Great West Life Assurance Company Can has invested 0% in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT). Jefferies Gp Ltd Liability Com accumulated 40,475 shares. Principal Financial Group Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT). 196,880 are held by Wolverine Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co. California Public Employees Retirement Sys has invested 0% in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT). Guggenheim Ltd Llc accumulated 0% or 21,687 shares.

More notable recent Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Equifax Asks: Would you Fib on a Mortgage Application? – GlobeNewswire” on September 09, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Atlanta-based franchise group reveals data breach at Moe’s Southwest Grill, two other brands – Atlanta Business Chronicle” published on August 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Dividend Investors: Don’t Be Too Quick To Buy Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 17, 2019. More interesting news about Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Think Amazon Will Save Rite Aid Stock? Think Again. – Nasdaq” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Elizabeth Warren calls on FTC to investigate Equifax settlement claims she believes â€˜misled’ consumers – Atlanta Business Chronicle” with publication date: August 15, 2019.