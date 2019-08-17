Equifax (EFX) Stock Price Rose While Cantillon Capital Management Has Lowered Holding by $1.20 Million; Beese Fulmer Investment Management Has Cut Huntington Bancshares Com (HBAN) Position by $405,924 as Market Value Rose

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Huntington Bancshares Inc Com (HBAN) by 7.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc sold 33,827 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.49% . The institutional investor held 395,608 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.02 million, down from 429,435 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Huntington Bancshares Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.11% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $12.93. About 9.41 million shares traded or 1.62% up from the average. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) has declined 8.01% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500.

Cantillon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Equifax Inc (EFX) by 0.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cantillon Capital Management Llc sold 10,156 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.75% . The hedge fund held 2.41M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $285.77 million, down from 2.42M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cantillon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Equifax Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.38B market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $2.45 during the last trading session, reaching $143.74. About 440,005 shares traded. Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) has risen 10.78% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.78% the S&P500. Some Historical EFX News: 02/04/2018 – BEGOR RESIGNS FROM FICO BOARD DUE TO BEING NAMED AS EQUIFAX CEO; 23/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa1 Rating To Equifax’s Senior Notes; 24/04/2018 – Equifax Blends Consumer and Commercial Data to Deliver Substantial Small Business Risk Prediction; 14/03/2018 – Ex-Equifax executive charged after […]; 04/04/2018 – JUDGE REJECTS EQUIFAX INC EFX.N MOTION TO DISMISS LAWSUIT BY MASSACHUSETTS OVER DATA BREACH -COURT PAPERS; 25/05/2018 – Equifax to Attend the Cowen 46th Annual Technology, Media & Telecom Conference in New York City; 12/04/2018 – West Virginia sues Equifax over data breach; 08/03/2018 – Equifax Could Ironically Gain From Senate Bill Meant to Punish; 16/03/2018 – New York Post: Warren slams Equifax over insider-trading scandal; 03/05/2018 – Equifax: Hldr Proposal Regarding Political Contributions Disclosure Did Not Pass

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.50, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 25 investors sold EFX shares while 125 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 109.62 million shares or 1.59% less from 111.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Huntington Commercial Bank holds 0% or 2,303 shares in its portfolio. Brown Cap Management Ltd Liability Co has 10,700 shares. Los Angeles Mgmt & Equity Rech holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) for 108,294 shares. Commercial Bank Of Nova Scotia stated it has 0.01% in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). Shell Asset Management holds 75,166 shares. Moreover, Norman Fields Gottscho Mngmt Limited Com has 0.27% invested in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) for 4,300 shares. Toronto Dominion Natl Bank accumulated 83,685 shares. Eulav Asset Management invested 0.1% in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Llp Ma holds 0% or 10 shares in its portfolio. Great Lakes Advsr Ltd Liability Co holds 0.03% or 11,640 shares. One Trading LP holds 18,837 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Generation Inv Management Llp accumulated 2.56M shares or 2.22% of the stock. Jane Street Gp Ltd Liability Company reported 0.01% in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). Glenmede Co Na owns 76,285 shares. Fin Engines Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 9,512 shares.

Analysts await Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.46 earnings per share, up 3.55% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.41 per share. EFX’s profit will be $176.49 million for 24.61 P/E if the $1.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.40 actual earnings per share reported by Equifax Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.29% EPS growth.

Analysts await Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.33 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.33 per share. HBAN’s profit will be $342.48M for 9.80 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.33 actual EPS reported by Huntington Bancshares Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 54 investors sold HBAN shares while 182 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 163 raised stakes. 775.51 million shares or 3.10% less from 800.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 7,620 were accumulated by Advisory Svcs Net Ltd Liability Corporation. Mcf Advsrs Ltd holds 0.03% or 12,266 shares in its portfolio. Trustmark Bank & Trust Trust Department holds 11,490 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Private Tru Co Na reported 21,425 shares. Invesco Ltd has 9.98M shares. Chevy Chase Trust Hldg owns 892,931 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems reported 0.05% in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN). Asset Management One holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) for 512,990 shares. Us Bancshares De, Minnesota-based fund reported 174,583 shares. Cambridge Inv Rech holds 0.03% or 283,446 shares. Endurance Wealth Mngmt invested 1.68% in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN). Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability Corporation owns 1.33M shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Lc invested in 0.04% or 29,159 shares. Stephens Ar reported 299,887 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Lombard Odier Asset (Switzerland) owns 56,803 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio.

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $240,019 activity.