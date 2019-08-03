Equifax (EFX) Shares Rose While Columbus Hill Capital Management LP Increased Its Position; As Builders Firstsource (BLDR) Stock Price Rose, Beaconlight Capital Lowered by $1.39 Million Its Stake

Beaconlight Capital Llc decreased its stake in Builders Firstsource Inc (BLDR) by 3.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beaconlight Capital Llc sold 106,988 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.72% . The hedge fund held 2.58 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.44 million, down from 2.69 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beaconlight Capital Llc who had been investing in Builders Firstsource Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 12.32% or $2.07 during the last trading session, reaching $18.87. About 3.62 million shares traded or 237.10% up from the average. Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) has declined 1.77% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.77% the S&P500. Some Historical BLDR News: 09/05/2018 – BUILDERS FIRSTSOURCE 1Q GROSS MARGIN +24.2%; 21/04/2018 – DJ Builders FirstSource Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BLDR); 09/05/2018 – BUILDERS FIRSTSOURCE INC – EXPECT TO GENERATE $170-190 MLN IN CASH FROM OPERATIONS AND INVESTING IN 2018; 28/05/2018 – Builders FirstSource Access Event Set By Seaport for Jun. 4-5; 09/05/2018 – BUILDERS FIRSTSOURCE 1Q ADJ EPS 24C; 16/05/2018 – S&P REVISES BUILDERS FIRSTSOURCE INC. TO RATING ‘BB-‘ FROM ‘B+’; 09/05/2018 – BUILDERS FIRSTSOURCE 1Q GROSS MARGIN +24.2%, EST. +24.2%; 07/03/2018 Norges Bank Buys New 1.3% Position in Builders First; 16/04/2018 – MUGATU: BLUE LINX? $BXCLE TIGRE?BUILDERS FIRST SOURCE? $BLDR THEY’RE THE SAME LOOK! DOESN’T ANYONE NOTICE THIS?I FEEL… h; 09/05/2018 – Builders FirstSource 1Q EPS 20c

Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Equifax Inc (EFX) by 13.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp bought 14,778 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.75% . The hedge fund held 127,569 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.12 million, up from 112,791 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Equifax Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $138.07. About 700,489 shares traded. Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) has risen 10.78% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.78% the S&P500. Some Historical EFX News: 28/03/2018 – Equifax Names Warburg Pincus’s Begor CEO in Wake of Data Breach; 14/05/2018 – U.S. senators oppose trade group’s lawyer as consumer watchdog; 15/03/2018 – Law 360 [Reg]: Equifax Insider Trading Charges Show Need For Action Plan; 12/03/2018 – Six months after the Equifax data breach, consumers are doing little to protect themselves from scammers; 14/04/2018 – Proxy adviser ISS recommends against five Equifax directors over cyberbreach; 14/03/2018 – SEC: Former Equifax Exec Charged With Insider Trading; 14/03/2018 – Former Equifax exec charged with insider trading; 14/03/2018 – U.S. SEC SAYS FORMER EQUIFAX EXECUTIVE CHARGED WITH INSIDER TRADING; 14/03/2018 – New York Post: Former Equifax exec charged with insider trading; 28/03/2018 – EQUIFAX’S MARK BEGOR PREVIOUSLY WITH WARBURG PINCUS

More notable recent Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Wall Street Breakfast: Heavy Earnings Week Ahead – Seeking Alpha” on July 22, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “SunTrust: Equifax Settlement Could Lift Stock Overhang – Benzinga” published on July 22, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Equifax Announces Earnings Release Date and Conference Call for Second Quarter 2019 Results – PRNewswire” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Stock Market News: Equifax Pays Up for Data Breach; Halliburton Hits a Profit Gusher – Motley Fool” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Explainer: What do you do after a data breach? – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.68B and $1.10B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 68,349 shares to 112,073 shares, valued at $27.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cheniere Energy Partners Lp (NYSEMKT:CQP) by 92,840 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 152,628 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.50, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 25 investors sold EFX shares while 125 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 109.62 million shares or 1.59% less from 111.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Great West Life Assurance Can has 0.06% invested in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). Senator Invest Grp LP holds 2.27% or 850,000 shares. Jane Street Grp Ltd Liability owns 30,159 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Poplar Forest Capital Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.34% or 42,246 shares. Douglass Winthrop Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.03% or 5,236 shares. Cap Guardian Company invested in 0.72% or 459,572 shares. First Republic Inv Mngmt invested in 0% or 2,387 shares. Kbc Gru Nv reported 11,548 shares. Regal Investment Ltd Company reported 0.43% in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). Jpmorgan Chase owns 87,181 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0.28% of its portfolio in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). Barclays Public Limited Co reported 119,436 shares. Peapack Gladstone Corp invested in 0.01% or 2,350 shares. Wellington Shields Capital Management Limited Com holds 6,438 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Ltd Liability Corp invested in 4,300 shares.

More notable recent Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “60 Stocks Moving In Friday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” on August 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for July 10th – Nasdaq” published on July 10, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Builders FirstSource Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results – GlobeNewswire” on February 28, 2019. More interesting news about Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Builders FirstSource, Inc. Announces Exchange Offer for its Senior Secured Notes due 2024 – GlobeNewswire” published on March 05, 2019 as well as Gurufocus.com‘s news article titled: “Aug 01, 2019 – Tibra Equities Europe Ltd Buys SPDR Select Sector Fund – Technology, Apple Inc, iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, Sells SPDR Select Sector Fund – Consumer Staples, Walmart Inc, Union Pacific Corp – GuruFocus.com” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Beaconlight Capital Llc, which manages about $170.27M and $352.13M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Universal Display Corp (NASDAQ:OLED) by 7,107 shares to 27,207 shares, valued at $4.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dolby Laboratories Inc (NYSE:DLB) by 271,650 shares in the quarter, for a total of 375,144 shares, and has risen its stake in Whiting Pete Corp New.