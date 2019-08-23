Equifax (EFX) Shareholder Toth Financial Advisory Has Cut Its Holding by $691,126 as Shares Rose; Perkins Capital Management Decreased Its Position in Microsoft (MSFT) as Share Price Rose

Perkins Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 14.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perkins Capital Management Inc sold 3,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 17,710 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.09M, down from 20,810 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 2.59% or $3.57 during the last trading session, reaching $134.21. About 12.71 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 05/04/2018 – IT Execs See Promise In IoT, Reinforcing Microsoft’s $5B Investment; 03/04/2018 – PCM Named to 2018 CRN® Tech Elite Solution Providers List; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft Earnings: Server Sales Growth Muted — Barron’s Blog; 29/05/2018 – Microsoft’s top lawyer has some advice for Mark Zuckerberg; 02/04/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O SAYS OUTLOOK.COM SERVICE IS NOW UP AND RUNNING; 05/04/2018 – Avigilon Announces New Video lntercom Secured Entry System; 19/03/2018 – GEAR Blockchain and Routemaster Announce New GEAR Blockchain Growth Advisor; 06/03/2018 – Robin Systems announces extension of Hybrid Cloud support to Microsoft Azure as well as for SAP HANA, MS-SQL, IBM DB2 & Package; 30/05/2018 – VASCO Transforms Business Enablement with Launch of New Anti-Fraud Platform, Renames Company OneSpan; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT CALLS 3G CAPITAL EXECUTIVES “GREAT, GREAT” MANAGERS AND “WONDERFUL” PARTNERS

Toth Financial Advisory Corp decreased its stake in Equifax Inc (EFX) by 14.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toth Financial Advisory Corp sold 5,857 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.75% . The institutional investor held 33,312 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.95M, down from 39,169 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp who had been investing in Equifax Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.27% or $1.83 during the last trading session, reaching $142.08. About 190,681 shares traded. Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) has risen 10.78% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.78% the S&P500. Some Historical EFX News: 28/03/2018 – New York Post: Equifax names Mark Begor as its new CEO; 14/03/2018 – SEC accuses ex-Equifax executive of insider trading; 16/05/2018 – FTC Consumer Chief Faces Opposition Over Equifax Conflict; 07/05/2018 – Equifax provides more detail to Congress on cyber security incident; 11/04/2018 – A New Challenger to Equifax’s Employee Verification Service; 10/05/2018 – Acxiom attracts complete buyout interest; 22/03/2018 – SEC: Former Equifax Executive Charged with Insider Trading – March 22, 2018; 12/03/2018 – Six months after the Equifax data breach, consumers are doing little to protect themselves from scammers; 12/04/2018 – West Virginia sues Equifax over data breach; 02/04/2018 – Equifax revealed last year that a massive hacking exposed the personal data of nearly 150 million consumers

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Financial Advisory has invested 0.48% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 38,864 are owned by Roanoke Asset Management Ny. Ameriprise Fincl reported 43.13 million shares or 2.34% of all its holdings. Reinhart Ptnrs invested in 1,905 shares. Castleark Mgmt Limited Liability has 521,449 shares for 2.31% of their portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys holds 518,435 shares or 1.06% of its portfolio. Greystone Managed Investments stated it has 219,335 shares. Hillsdale Investment Mngmt accumulated 3,240 shares or 0.03% of the stock. First Bankshares And Trust Co Of Newtown stated it has 2.24% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). C M Bidwell & Associate Ltd owns 0.04% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 348 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt invested 3.01% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Mcf Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.43% or 21,161 shares. Highland Mgmt Lc has invested 3.92% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Partner Limited Partnership has invested 1.22% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Lbmc Inv Ltd Com holds 7,222 shares.

Perkins Capital Management Inc, which manages about $176.63M and $151.88M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Usa Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:USAT) by 175,900 shares to 287,935 shares, valued at $1.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chembio Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:CEMI) by 151,250 shares in the quarter, for a total of 272,650 shares, and has risen its stake in Cryoport Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.50, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 25 investors sold EFX shares while 125 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 109.62 million shares or 1.59% less from 111.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rampart Investment Mngmt Llc owns 1,797 shares. Sector Pension Investment Board reported 10,083 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Moreover, Glenmede Tru Na has 0.04% invested in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) for 76,285 shares. Brown Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 10,700 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Stifel Financial reported 0.01% in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). Legal & General Grp Inc Public Limited invested in 0.05% or 707,262 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec accumulated 5,571 shares. Brown Advisory Ltd Liability Corporation reported 34,112 shares stake. Private Tru Na stated it has 0.06% in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). Independent Franchise Prtnrs Llp has 5.94% invested in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd Liability owns 0.02% invested in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) for 42 shares. Citadel Ltd Liability holds 25,888 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Tiaa Cref Invest Management Limited Liability Co holds 303,220 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. 240,000 were accumulated by Ubs Oconnor Ltd Liability. Toronto Dominion Savings Bank holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) for 83,685 shares.

Analysts await Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.46 earnings per share, up 3.55% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.41 per share. EFX’s profit will be $176.11 million for 24.33 P/E if the $1.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.40 actual earnings per share reported by Equifax Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.29% EPS growth.

Toth Financial Advisory Corp, which manages about $319.42 million and $427.12M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Proshares Tr (UPRO) by 20,389 shares to 26,660 shares, valued at $1.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 63,453 shares in the quarter, for a total of 63,653 shares, and has risen its stake in Proshares Tr (NOBL).

