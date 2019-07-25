Equifax (EFX) Shareholder Oakbrook Investments Has Trimmed Holding by $676,730; As Tiffany & Co New (TIF) Market Value Rose, Brahman Capital Cut Holding by $53.87 Million

Brahman Capital Corp decreased its stake in Tiffany & Co New (TIF) by 34.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brahman Capital Corp sold 513,030 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.17% with the market. The hedge fund held 994,821 shares of the consumer specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $105.00M, down from 1.51 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brahman Capital Corp who had been investing in Tiffany & Co New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.27% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $93.23. About 678,701 shares traded. Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) has declined 4.50% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.93% the S&P500. Some Historical TIF News: 16/03/2018 – Tiffany & Co 4Q Net $61.9M; 27/04/2018 – Tiffany & Co. Foundation and Conservation International Screen Film at Tribeca Film Festival; 16/03/2018 – TIFFANY & CO TIF.N FY SHR VIEW $4.37 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/03/2018 – Tiffany & Co. 4Q Gross Margin 63.7%; 23/05/2018 – Tiffany & Co. Sees FY18 Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities About $700M; 23/05/2018 – TIFFANY & CO – NET INVENTORIES AT APRIL 30, 2018 WERE 5% ABOVE PRIOR YEAR, WITH 2% OF THE INCREASE RESULTING FROM CURRENCY TRANSLATION; 24/05/2018 – TIFFANY BOOSTS QTRLY DIV BY 10%; 21/05/2018 – Tiffany & Co expected to post earnings of 83 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 16/03/2018 – Tiffany Profits Hurt by Tax Charges; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Target misses profit forecast but maintains outlook

Oakbrook Investments Llc decreased its stake in Equifax Inc. (EFX) by 48.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakbrook Investments Llc sold 5,735 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,122 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $725,000, down from 11,857 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakbrook Investments Llc who had been investing in Equifax Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.97% or $4.22 during the last trading session, reaching $138.03. About 1.56 million shares traded or 92.02% up from the average. Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) has risen 4.61% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.18% the S&P500. Some Historical EFX News: 22/03/2018 – SEC: Former Equifax Executive Charged with Insider Trading – March 22, 2018; 22/03/2018 – Pymnts.com: Equifax Names Ex-Mastercard CEO To Its Board; 14/03/2018 – ? Ex-Equifax executive charged after […]; 19/03/2018 – Equifax to Meet with Investors in San Francisco; 28/03/2018 – Equifax: Begor Will Also Become a Member of Board; 14/03/2018 – Former Equifax exec charged with insider trading; 07/05/2018 – EQUIFAX SAYS 146.6M CONSUMER NAMES STOLEN IN 2017 INCIDENT; 14/03/2018 – Ex-Equifax executive charged after hack; 16/05/2018 – FTC Consumer Chief Faces Opposition Over Equifax Conflict; 11/04/2018 – A New Challenger to Equifax’s Employee Verification Service

Analysts await Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) to report earnings on August, 27. They expect $1.06 EPS, down 9.40% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.17 per share. TIF’s profit will be $128.69M for 21.99 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.03 actual EPS reported by Tiffany & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.91% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.50, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 25 investors sold EFX shares while 125 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 109.62 million shares or 1.59% less from 111.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Telemus Cap Limited Com holds 0.1% in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) or 11,672 shares. Assetmark owns 0% invested in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) for 131 shares. Kentucky Retirement has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). Keybank Natl Association Oh holds 0% or 3,604 shares. Captrust Financial Advisors invested 0% in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec accumulated 5,571 shares. Peoples Services invested in 41 shares. Chevy Chase Holdings invested in 101,153 shares. Tower Rech Cap Ltd Com (Trc) reported 0.02% in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). Wells Fargo Mn holds 0.01% or 296,256 shares in its portfolio. Huntington Financial Bank reported 0% in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). Homrich Berg holds 0.03% or 4,880 shares in its portfolio. Millennium Management Llc owns 0.01% invested in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) for 33,192 shares. Guardian Life Of America accumulated 339 shares. Harris Assocs Lp reported 0.05% in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX).