Equifax (EFX) Shareholder Nuwave Investment Management Has Cut Position by $747,918; Viking Fund Management Has Raised Bp Plc (BP) Position by $3.53 Million

Nuwave Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Equifax Inc (EFX) by 99.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nuwave Investment Management Llc sold 6,738 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.42% with the market. The hedge fund held 18 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2,000, down from 6,756 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nuwave Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Equifax Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $138.06. About 356,956 shares traded. Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) has risen 4.61% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.18% the S&P500. Some Historical EFX News: 30/04/2018 – U.S. Consumers See Personal Finance as an Educational Requirement; 14/04/2018 – Proxy adviser ISS recommends against five Equifax directors over cyberbreach; 10/04/2018 – AmeriSave Leverages The Work Number® to Help Accelerate Mortgage Loan Originations, Enhance Consumer Experience; 12/03/2018 – Six months after the Equifax data breach, consumers are doing little to protect themselves from scammers; 10/05/2018 – Sacramento Bus: Another Voice: Equifax scandal isn’t over; 14/03/2018 – SEC: EX-EQUIFAX EXECUTIVE JUN YING CHARGED WITH INSIDER TRADING; 05/03/2018 MFS Growth Fund Adds Vertex, Exits Equifax, Cuts Broadcom; 11/04/2018 – A New Challenger to Equifax’s Employee Verification Service; 16/05/2018 – SLAUGHTER CITES SMITH’S CONFLICTS EXTENDING BEYOND EQUIFAX; 15/03/2018 – After Equifax Breach, Credit Freeze Provision Comes at a Price

Viking Fund Management Llc increased its stake in Bp Plc (BP) by 169.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Viking Fund Management Llc bought 82,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.04% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 130,500 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.71M, up from 48,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Viking Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Bp Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $139.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $41.03. About 5.10M shares traded or 5.25% up from the average. BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) has declined 9.98% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.41% the S&P500. Some Historical BP News: 15/03/2018 – AKER BP ASA AKERBP.OL – INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS OF OFFERING TO PARTIALLY REPAY (WITHOUT CANCELLING) DRAWN COMMITMENTS UNDER COMPANY’S RESERVES-BASED LENDING FACILITY; 05/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Aker Bp’s Rating To Ba1, Stable Outlook; 21/05/2018 – BP Sees Legal Jeopardy in Activists’ Push for Climate Action; 28/03/2018 – US AVERAGE 30-YEAR MORTGAGE RATE INCREASES 1 BP TO 4.69 PCT IN MARCH 23 WEEK – MBA; 05/04/2018 – BP at Group Lunch Hosted By Capital Alpha Today; 07/05/2018 – AKER BP SAYS PLANS TO DRILL STATOIL-OPERATED SHENZHOU EXPLORATION WELL IN THE BARENTS SEA WERE MOVED TO 2019 FROM 2018; 07/05/2018 – AKER BP 1Q EBITDA $658M, EST. $660.1M; 12/04/2018 – Brazil’s Petrobras reaffirms commitment to BP strategic alliance; 21/05/2018 – BP CEO SAYS COMMITTED TO 19.75 PCT STAKE IN ROSNEFT; 15/03/2018 – BP Is Said to Offer Egyptian Oil Assets for Sale as Focus Shifts

More notable recent Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Equifax® Canada Acquires JLR Inc., a Leading Property Knowledge Company – GlobeNewswire” on December 14, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Nasdaq, Inc. (NDAQ) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 23, 2019, Gurufocus.com published: “A Comparative Look At Employment History Can Net A Nearly 50% Improvement In New Hire Retention Rates – GuruFocus.com” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Amazon Stock Is Poised to Offer Another 20% Upside – Investorplace.com” published on June 12, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Equifax Canada finds Canadians taking fewer steps to protect personal information – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: March 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.50, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 25 investors sold EFX shares while 125 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 109.62 million shares or 1.59% less from 111.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jensen Mgmt invested in 0.17% or 118,810 shares. Cleararc Capital Incorporated accumulated 2,940 shares. Kornitzer Management Inc Ks stated it has 0.3% of its portfolio in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). Comml Bank accumulated 18,883 shares. Group One Trading LP owns 18,837 shares. The Maryland-based Brown Advisory Secs Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.95% in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). Profund Advisors Ltd Llc accumulated 2,311 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Fundsmith Llp invested 0.39% in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). Hrt Fin Ltd has 11,397 shares. Hsbc Holding Public Limited Company owns 55,504 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc reported 89,878 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Burney Communications owns 15,890 shares. Westpac holds 0% or 123,678 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). Peoples invested in 41 shares or 0% of the stock.

Analysts await Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.36 EPS, down 12.82% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.56 per share. EFX’s profit will be $161.36 million for 25.38 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual EPS reported by Equifax Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.33% EPS growth.

Nuwave Investment Management Llc, which manages about $246.42M and $85.13M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) by 11,882 shares to 12,130 shares, valued at $386,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ross Stores Inc (NASDAQ:ROST) by 4,202 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,217 shares, and has risen its stake in Wal (NYSE:WMT).

More notable recent BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Total produces first gas from North Sea’s Culzean field – Seeking Alpha” on June 11, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Top Stocks With High Dividend Yields – The Motley Fool” published on June 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Hurricane Energy Produced First Oil, About To Turn Profitable In 2019 – Seeking Alpha” on July 06, 2019. More interesting news about BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “BP-Shell’s Atlantic LNG close to restarting after unplanned outage – Seeking Alpha” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About BP plc (BP) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 14, 2019.