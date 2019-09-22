Equifax (EFX) Shareholder Independent Franchise Partners Llp Has Lowered Its Holding by $8.07 Million as Market Value Rose; Republic Svcs (RSG) Shareholder Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Decreased Its Holding as Stock Price Rose

Independent Franchise Partners Llp decreased its stake in Equifax Inc (EFX) by 1.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Independent Franchise Partners Llp sold 59,743 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.75% . The institutional investor held 4.38 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $592.85 million, down from 4.44M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Independent Franchise Partners Llp who had been investing in Equifax Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $141.05. About 574,306 shares traded. Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) has risen 10.78% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.78% the S&P500. Some Historical EFX News: 18/04/2018 – Egan-Jones Proxy Services: Equifax Cybersecurity Issues ‘Demand a Stronger Response’ From Board; 14/03/2018 – RPT-SEC SAYS IT CHARGED YING WITH VIOLATING FEDERAL SECURITIES LAWS, WILL SEEK DISGORGEMENT OF ILL-GOTTEN GAINS PLUS INTEREST, PENALTIES, AND INJUNCTIVE RELIEF; 13/03/2018 – Mackenzie US Mid Cap Growth Adds Equifax; 14/03/2018 – EQUIFAX SAYS IT IS COOPERATING WITH U.S. SEC, DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE OVER INSIDER TRADING INVESTIGATION; 02/04/2018 – BEGOR RESIGNS FROM FICO BOARD DUE TO BEING NAMED AS EQUIFAX CEO; 11/04/2018 – A New Challenger to Equifax’s Employee Verification Service; 28/03/2018 – EQUIFAX INC – BEGOR WILL ALSO BECOME A MEMBER OF EQUIFAX BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 28/03/2018 – New Equifax CEO Replaces Interim Chief Named After Data Breach; 21/03/2018 – Equifax: Selander Makes Board 12 Directors; 28/03/2018 – Equifax names Warburg Pincus executive Mark Begor as CEO

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Republic Svcs Inc (RSG) by 2.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc sold 4,548 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.08% . The institutional investor held 151,316 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.11M, down from 155,864 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Republic Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.67% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $87.48. About 2.06 million shares traded or 99.48% up from the average. Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) has risen 23.90% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.90% the S&P500.

Analysts await Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.44 EPS, up 2.13% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.41 per share. EFX’s profit will be $174.08M for 24.49 P/E if the $1.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.40 actual EPS reported by Equifax Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.86% EPS growth.

Independent Franchise Partners Llp, which manages about $13.30 billion and $9.72B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (NYSE:CMG) by 5,730 shares to 596,427 shares, valued at $437.11 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Transunion by 1.93M shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.39M shares, and has risen its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 19 investors sold EFX shares while 126 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 109.89 million shares or 0.25% more from 109.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Brown Brothers Harriman & has 6 shares. Intl Incorporated Ca reported 56,255 shares or 0.53% of all its holdings. Dnb Asset Mgmt As accumulated 20,145 shares. Regentatlantic Capital Limited Com stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). Adage Capital Ptnrs Group Lc has invested 0.05% in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). City has 0% invested in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Hldg Inc holds 0.05% or 447,059 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Systems invested in 170,621 shares. Janney Cap Limited Liability, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 2,541 shares. 8,003 were reported by Guggenheim Cap Ltd. Chevy Chase Hldgs has 0.06% invested in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). Parkside Finance Bank & Trust And accumulated 786 shares. Zeke Capital Advisors Ltd Com holds 0.05% or 4,280 shares. Independent Franchise Prtnrs Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 4.38 million shares. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 215,364 shares or 0.24% of the stock.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 34 investors sold RSG shares while 199 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 166 raised stakes. 178.08 million shares or 1.22% less from 180.28 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hanson And Doremus Investment Mngmt invested in 837 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Moors And Cabot Incorporated accumulated 3,888 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio holds 0.03% or 72,533 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability stated it has 0.04% in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). Wedge Capital Mngmt L Ltd Partnership Nc accumulated 1.4% or 1.41 million shares. Trexquant Investment Lp owns 0.09% invested in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) for 11,777 shares. Mariner Limited Liability Corp owns 2,431 shares. Keybank Natl Association Oh holds 0.45% of its portfolio in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) for 892,307 shares. Neuberger Berman Ltd Llc holds 0% or 17,348 shares in its portfolio. Gabelli Funds Ltd Llc holds 0.85% of its portfolio in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) for 1.52 million shares. Moreover, Verition Fund Management Limited Co has 0.04% invested in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) for 14,719 shares. Stratos Wealth Prtn Ltd, a Ohio-based fund reported 49,503 shares. Signaturefd Ltd has 0.02% invested in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). Shell Asset Management Co stated it has 106,768 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Pggm, Netherlands-based fund reported 403,333 shares.

Analysts await Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.87 EPS, up 6.10% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.82 per share. RSG’s profit will be $279.05 million for 25.14 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual EPS reported by Republic Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.13% EPS growth.