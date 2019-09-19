Equifax (EFX) Shareholder Generation Investment Management Llp Has Raised Holding by $91.93 Million as Stock Rose; Conocophillips (COP) Valuation Declined While Hillsdale Investment Management Has Boosted Holding

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 1209.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc bought 7,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.73% . The institutional investor held 8,120 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $495,000, up from 620 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $59.87. About 3.91 million shares traded. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 18.25% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.25% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 27/03/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $56; 16/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips Announces Successful Results of 2018 Winter Exploration and Appraisal Program in Alaska; 16/05/2018 – U.S. STATE DEPT REMAINS IN CLOSE CONTACT WITH CARIBBEAN PARTNERS TO REDUCE RISK OF OIL SUPPLY DISRUPTIONS – SPOKESMAN; 12/05/2018 – Conoco authorized to seize $636 mln in Venezuela PDVSA assets -Curacao court; 17/04/2018 – Malaysia’s Kimanis crude supplies to drop in June -traders; 26/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N CFO EXPECTS ARBITRATION RULING FROM ICSID LATER THIS YEAR ON NATIONALIZATION OF ASSETS IN VENEZUELA LIKELY WILL ‘REPRESENT FULL COMPENSATION FOR THE VALUE LOST’; 10/05/2018 – ConocoPhillips Disrupts PDVSA’s Exports (Video); 14/03/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS – TENDER OFFER WILL EXPIRE ONE MINUTE AFTER 11:59 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON APRIL 10, 2018; 11/05/2018 – PDVSA HAS TRANSFERRED OWNERSHIP OF OIL INVENTORIES AT ISLA REFINERY TO AVOID POTENTIAL SEIZURES; 15/05/2018 – ConocoPhillips ‘not close’ to recouping $2 billion from PDVSA- CEO

Generation Investment Management Llp increased its stake in Equifax Inc (EFX) by 26.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Generation Investment Management Llp bought 680,935 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.75% . The hedge fund held 3.24 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $438.24 million, up from 2.56 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Generation Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Equifax Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $141.6. About 360,580 shares traded. Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) has risen 10.78% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.78% the S&P500. Some Historical EFX News: 15/03/2018 – Sen. Jack Reed: Reed-Kennedy Statement on SEC Charging Former Equifax Executive with Insider Trading; 22/03/2018 – Pymnts.com: Equifax Names Ex-Mastercard CEO To Its Board; 23/03/2018 – Equifax Among Inaugural Developers in Fortellis Automotive Commerce Exchange™ Platform; 02/04/2018 – Equifax says a ‘small percentage’ of people affected by its data breach have gotten wrong letters; 15/03/2018 – Law 360 [Reg]: Equifax Insider Trading Charges Show Need For Action Plan; 02/05/2018 – Equifax at Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference May 16; 14/03/2018 – US authorities accuse former Equifax executive of insider trading; 05/03/2018 – Moody’s Says Fallout From Cybersecurity Breach Will Erode Equifax’s Profitability In 2018 And Litigation Risk Remains High; 07/05/2018 – EQUIFAX INC – ON MAY 4, SUBMITTED STATEMENT FOR RECORD TO MULTIPLE CONGRESSIONAL COMMITTEES REGARDING CYBERSECURITY INCIDENT ANNOUNCED ON SEPT. 7, 2017; 14/03/2018 – U.S. authorities charge former Equifax executive over insider trading -SEC

Generation Investment Management Llp, which manages about $14.51B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Acuity Brands Inc (NYSE:AYI) by 13,243 shares to 3.37M shares, valued at $465.23M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ingersoll (NYSE:IR) by 446,421 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.85 million shares, and cut its stake in Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL).

More notable recent Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Equifax partners with Urjanet for alternative data – Seeking Alpha” on September 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Dividend Investors: Don’t Be Too Quick To Buy Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Johnson & Johnson Stock Is a Gamble, but an Interesting One – Nasdaq” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Equifax Asks: Would you Fib on a Mortgage Application? – GlobeNewswire” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Atlanta-based franchise group reveals data breach at Moe’s Southwest Grill, two other brands – Atlanta Business Chronicle” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 19 investors sold EFX shares while 126 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 109.89 million shares or 0.25% more from 109.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Etrade Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Com has 0.05% invested in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) for 13,311 shares. Utah Retirement, a Utah-based fund reported 22,691 shares. Boothbay Fund Lc reported 20,500 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has invested 0.05% in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). Hartford Investment Mngmt reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). 175,054 were accumulated by Apg Asset Management Nv. Cantillon Capital Mgmt Limited reported 2.36 million shares or 3.23% of all its holdings. Js Cap Mgmt Llc holds 80,000 shares. 4,891 are owned by Daiwa Securities Grp Incorporated. Great Lakes Advsr Ltd Llc has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). Arizona-based Arizona State Retirement System has invested 0.04% in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Llc, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 1,573 shares. Glenmede Trust Na holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) for 76,520 shares. Conning Inc invested in 0.01% or 2,044 shares. Pnc Serv Grp invested in 28,810 shares.

More notable recent ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is ConocoPhillips’s (NYSE:COP) 2.2% Dividend Worth Your Time? – Yahoo Finance” on August 04, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Is ConocoPhillips Ready for a Rebound? – Motley Fool” published on August 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “ConocoPhillips Emphasizes Eagle Ford In Lower 48 Strategy – Seeking Alpha” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “If High Oil Prices Stick Around, Consider E&P ETFs – Benzinga” published on September 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should We Be Delighted With ConocoPhillips’s (NYSE:COP) ROE Of 22%? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 11, 2019.