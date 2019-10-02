Equifax (EFX) Shareholder Farallon Capital Management Has Cut Its Position as Shares Rose; Tiedemann Wealth Management Has Decreased Its Stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by $3.57 Million as Share Value Rose

Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 54.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc sold 25,656 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 21,519 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.01 million, down from 47,175 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $230.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.09% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $128.14. About 1.97M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 12/03/2018 – Apple’s Cue Suggests Company Won’t Buy Netflix, Disney for Video; 07/05/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 09/05/2018 – DISNEY’S IGER, COMCAST’S ROBERTS AREN’T COMMUNICATING: CNBC; 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q Parks & Resorts Rev $4.88B; 14/03/2018 – Disney Names Bob Chapek Chairman of Parks, Experiences and Consumer Products Segment; 14/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Walt Disney Co. announces reorganization, names parks chief to take over consumer products, names Kevin; 15/03/2018 – CMO Today: Publishers Wary of Facebook News Video Push; NBC News Considers Streaming Service; Disney Reshuffle; 08/03/2018 – Shareholders Elect 10 Directors at The Walt Disney Company Annual Meeting; 18/04/2018 – DISNEY SAYS RIVAL BIDDER OFFERED $34.41/SHR FOR FOX ASSETS; 23/03/2018 – Teamsters To Join Parade Calling For Living Wage At Disney

Farallon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Equifax Inc (EFX) by 25.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farallon Capital Management Llc sold 495,239 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.75% . The hedge fund held 1.46M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $197.96 million, down from 1.96 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farallon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Equifax Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.20% or $3.04 during the last trading session, reaching $135.23. About 128,278 shares traded. Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) has risen 10.78% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.78% the S&P500. Some Historical EFX News: 14/03/2018 – U.S. SEC SAYS FORMER EQUIFAX EXECUTIVE CHARGED WITH INSIDER TRADING; 23/03/2018 – Equifax Among Inaugural Developers in Fortellis Automotive Commerce Exchange™ Platform; 12/03/2018 – Six months after the Equifax data breach, consumers are doing little to protect themselves from scammers; 16/05/2018 – SLAUGHTER CITES SMITH’S CONFLICTS EXTENDING BEYOND EQUIFAX; 14/03/2018 – EQUIFAX SAYS IT IS COOPERATING WITH U.S. SEC, DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE OVER INSIDER TRADING INVESTIGATION; 11/05/2018 – U.S. credit reporting industry lawyer may head FTC bureau; 28/03/2018 – Equifax Taps Former GE Executive Begor as CEO; 11/04/2018 – A New Challenger to Equifax’s Employee Verification Service; 16/03/2018 – Sen. Warren: Warren Presses Equifax on Senior Executive Charged with Insider Trading; 14/03/2018 – Ex-Equifax executive charged after hack

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.95 billion for 29.66 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual earnings per share reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $5.35 billion and $2.00 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VGSH) by 1.51 million shares to 1.70M shares, valued at $103.68 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp (NYSE:MMP) by 9,205 shares in the quarter, for a total of 620,554 shares, and has risen its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Karpus Mngmt has 0.02% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Wheatland reported 4,860 shares or 0.51% of all its holdings. Cape Cod Five Cents Bankshares reported 44,381 shares. 101,500 were reported by Archon Ltd Llc. Peregrine Asset Advisers holds 3,531 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. Andra Ap owns 38,800 shares. Savant Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 20,010 shares. Moreover, Los Angeles Mngmt And Equity Research has 0.09% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). First Bank Of Hutchinson reported 1,982 shares. Proffitt And Goodson has 0.35% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Waverton Inv Mgmt stated it has 0.1% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Accuvest Glob Advsrs accumulated 7,005 shares. King Wealth reported 0.12% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Fort Washington Advsr Oh reported 0.95% stake. Kistler accumulated 15,142 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 19 investors sold EFX shares while 126 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 109.89 million shares or 0.25% more from 109.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Butensky And Cohen Finance Security has 1.45% invested in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). Moneta Grp Inc Inv Advisors Limited Liability Com holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) for 929 shares. Moreover, M&T Bank Corporation has 0.01% invested in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) for 12,955 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board stated it has 97,810 shares. Amp Cap Invsts reported 0.02% stake. Horizon Investments Ltd Liability Corporation reported 3,491 shares. Moreover, Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada has 0.01% invested in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) for 119,648 shares. Jane Street Ltd Liability Company, a New York-based fund reported 35,804 shares. 86,088 were accumulated by Asset One. Csat Invest Advisory Lp holds 0.02% or 322 shares. Riverhead Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). Wedgewood Pa holds 3,000 shares or 0.58% of its portfolio. Proshare Advsrs Lc accumulated 13,474 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt owns 42,626 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Sei Investments Commerce owns 15,506 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio.

Farallon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $23.19B and $12.07 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 197,500 shares to 822,500 shares, valued at $44.82M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (NYSE:FIS) by 718,125 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.84 million shares, and has risen its stake in Amarin Corp Plc (NASDAQ:AMRN).

Analysts await Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.44 earnings per share, up 2.13% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.41 per share. EFX’s profit will be $174.07M for 23.48 P/E if the $1.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.40 actual earnings per share reported by Equifax Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.86% EPS growth.

