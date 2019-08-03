Equifax (EFX) Share Value Rose While Jpmorgan Chase & Company Lowered Its Position by $10.32 Million; Pggm Investments Increases Stake in Universal Hlth Svcs Cl B (UHS)

Pggm Investments increased its stake in Universal Hlth Svcs Inc Cl B (UHS) by 22.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pggm Investments bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.93% . The institutional investor held 108,203 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.47M, up from 88,203 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pggm Investments who had been investing in Universal Hlth Svcs Inc Cl B for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $146.45. About 795,955 shares traded or 18.29% up from the average. Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) has risen 20.73% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.73% the S&P500. Some Historical UHS News: 16/05/2018 – Universal Health at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 12/04/2018 – Universal Health Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – DJ Universal Health Services Inc Cla, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UHS); 08/04/2018 – ProGrade Digital Announces SDXC UHS-Il V90 Memory Cards; 22/05/2018 – Universal Health Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 19/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Circular From Universal Health International Group Holding Ltd. On Other; 25/04/2018 – Universal Health 1Q Rev $2.69B; 20/03/2018 – S&PGR Affrrms UHS ‘B-‘ CCR; Outlook Rvsd To Pos; 18/04/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Universal Health International Group Holding Ltd; 01/05/2018 – Tonic Health Selected by Universal Health Services’ Independence Physician Management to Streamline Patient Intake and Payments

Jpmorgan Chase & Company decreased its stake in Equifax Inc (EFX) by 50.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jpmorgan Chase & Company sold 87,498 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.75% . The institutional investor held 87,181 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.33M, down from 174,679 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jpmorgan Chase & Company who had been investing in Equifax Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $138.07. About 700,489 shares traded. Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) has risen 10.78% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.78% the S&P500. Some Historical EFX News: 14/03/2018 – SEC SAYS IT CHARGED YING WITH VIOLATING FEDERAL SECURITIES LAWS, WILL SEEK DISGORGEMENT OF ILL-GOTTEN GAINS PLUS INTEREST, PENALTIES, AND INJUNCTIVE RELIEF; 28/03/2018 – Equifax Names Mark Begor New CEO — MarketWatch; 28/03/2018 – EQUIFAX SAYS BEGOR IS ELIGIBLE FOR AN ANNUAL INCENTIVE BONUS OF 100% OF HIS ANNUAL BASE SALARY; 20/03/2018 – J.D. Byrider Applies Equifax Ignite™, Increases Auto Buyer Approvals by 10 Percent; 25/04/2018 – EQUIFAX INC – DURING QUARTER, INVESTED “SIGNIFICANTLY” IN DATA SECURITY AND IT INFRASTRUCTURE ENHANCEMENTS; 13/03/2018 – Mackenzie US Mid Cap Growth Adds Equifax; 14/05/2018 – U.S. senators oppose trade group’s lawyer as consumer watchdog; 14/03/2018 – Ex-Equifax Executive Charged With Insider Trading Tied to ’17 Breach; 28/03/2018 – New York Post: Equifax names Mark Begor as its new CEO; 21/05/2018 – Equifax to Meet with Investors in Los Angeles and Kansas City

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.50, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 25 investors sold EFX shares while 125 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 109.62 million shares or 1.59% less from 111.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Markel holds 35,500 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. 240,000 are owned by Ubs Oconnor Limited. Kentucky Retirement Tru Fund accumulated 2,400 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Rbf Cap Limited Company owns 0.14% invested in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) for 10,000 shares. Iridian Asset Management Ltd Liability Ct has invested 0.03% in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). Tarbox Family Office stated it has 38 shares. Donaldson Ltd holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) for 9,250 shares. Natixis Advsrs Lp reported 0.02% in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Inc has 453,784 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Natl Pension Service holds 0.07% in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) or 149,778 shares. Geode Capital Lc invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). Fundsmith Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.39% in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). Barclays Public Lc holds 0.01% in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) or 119,436 shares. Hsbc Plc has 0.01% invested in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) for 55,504 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems holds 157,326 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio.

Jpmorgan Chase & Company, which manages about $489.55 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Netflix Inc (Call) by 209,900 shares to 427,800 shares, valued at $152.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Companhia Brasileira De Dist (NYSE:CBD) by 20,985 shares in the quarter, for a total of 193,730 shares, and has risen its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (NYSE:WMB).

More notable recent Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Estimating The Fair Value Of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “SunTrust: Equifax Settlement Could Lift Stock Overhang – Benzinga” published on July 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Equifax Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Fair Isaac Shows Strong Growth Across All Segments – The Motley Fool” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Stock Market News: Equifax Pays Up for Data Breach; Halliburton Hits a Profit Gusher – Motley Fool” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Analysts await Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.46 earnings per share, up 3.55% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.41 per share. EFX’s profit will be $176.49M for 23.64 P/E if the $1.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.40 actual earnings per share reported by Equifax Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.29% EPS growth.

More notable recent Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Stocks – Google, Starbucks and T-Mobile Push S&P, Nasdaq to New Highs – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Universal Health Services Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019, Fool.com published: “What You’ll Want to Know About Universal Health Services’ Q2 Earnings Results – Motley Fool” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Universal Health Services, Inc. (UHS) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Medicare Update Puts Hospitals in Bulls’ Crosshairs – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 24, 2019.