Equifax (EFX) Position Maintained by Independent Franchise Partners Llp; Fiserv (FISV) Market Value Rose While New South Capital Management Cut Position by $4.77 Million

Independent Franchise Partners Llp increased its stake in Equifax Inc (EFX) by 4.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Independent Franchise Partners Llp bought 182,009 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 4.44M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $526.55 million, up from 4.26 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Independent Franchise Partners Llp who had been investing in Equifax Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $138.01. About 113,511 shares traded. Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) has risen 4.61% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.18% the S&P500. Some Historical EFX News: 16/03/2018 – Warren Wants Answers on Alleged Equifax Insider Trader — Market Talk Update; 20/03/2018 – Rep. Perlmutter: Stolen Equifax Data May be Saved for Nation-State Attack, Warn Concerned Experts; 14/03/2018 – U.S. SEC SAYS FORMER EQUIFAX EXECUTIVE CHARGED WITH INSIDER TRADING; 28/03/2018 – Equifax Names Warburg Pincus’s Begor CEO in Wake of Data Breach; 14/03/2018 – SEC: Former Equifax Exec Charged With Insider Trading; 02/04/2018 – Equifax has sent letters containing incorrect personal data to customers hit by the data breach. via @cnbctech; 28/03/2018 – Equifax Appoints Mark Begor as New CEO; 25/05/2018 – EQUIFAX SAYS NOTES ARE ISSUED PURSUANT TO INDENTURE DATED AS OF MAY 12, 2016 BETWEEN CO AND U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, AS TRUSTEE – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – Success of Neustar International Security Council Spurs North American Expansion; 14/03/2018 – Ex-Equifax Executive Charged With Insider Trading Tied to ’17 Breach

New South Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc (FISV) by 3.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New South Capital Management Inc sold 54,187 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.75% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.39 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $122.47 million, down from 1.44M at the end of the previous reported quarter. New South Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Fiserv Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.26B market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $94.95. About 4.56M shares traded or 34.37% up from the average. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 18.57% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.14% the S&P500.

New South Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.52B and $3.46B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lkq Corp (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 31,539 shares to 3.06 million shares, valued at $86.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp by 44,580 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.42 million shares, and has risen its stake in Fmc Corp (NYSE:FMC).

Analysts await Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.81 earnings per share, up 8.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.75 per share. FISV’s profit will be $317.87 million for 29.31 P/E if the $0.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual earnings per share reported by Fiserv, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.57% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold FISV shares while 301 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 209 raised stakes. 384.95 million shares or 12.17% more from 343.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sageworth Trust reported 0% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv invested in 0.1% or 295,010 shares. Indiana Trust & Investment Mgmt stated it has 2.3% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Boys Arnold & Company, North Carolina-based fund reported 19,924 shares. Swiss Comml Bank reported 2.27M shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Liberty Capital Management Inc reported 66,434 shares. Company Bancorp has 51,811 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Covington Invest Inc holds 2.79% or 93,654 shares in its portfolio. Ifrah Incorporated invested in 0.43% or 12,703 shares. Hemenway Tru Ltd holds 3.36% or 236,376 shares in its portfolio. Maltese Management Ltd reported 0.71% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). 1St Source Commercial Bank holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 4,440 shares. Prio Wealth Lp invested 0.53% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Manchester Capital Management Limited Liability Com holds 4,404 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. South State Corp invested 0.91% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV).

