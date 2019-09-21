Equifax (EFX) Position Has Boosted by Generation Investment Management Llp; As Salesforce Com (CRM) Stock Declined, Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company Has Lifted by $513,400 Its Position

Generation Investment Management Llp increased its stake in Equifax Inc (EFX) by 26.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Generation Investment Management Llp bought 680,935 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.75% . The hedge fund held 3.24M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $438.24M, up from 2.56 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Generation Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Equifax Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $141.05. About 574,306 shares traded. Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) has risen 10.78% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.78% the S&P500. Some Historical EFX News: 03/05/2018 – Equifax Announces Preliminary 2018 Annual Meeting Results; 14/03/2018 – EQUIFAX RESPONDS TO CHARGES AGAINST JUN YING IN STATEMENT; 25/04/2018 – Equifax 1Q Net $90.9M; 10/05/2018 – TucsonNewsNow: BREAKING: Equifax now admits passport info was among stolen data in huge breach; 14/03/2018 – U.S. authorities charge former Equifax executive over insider trading -SEC; 12/04/2018 – Acxiom sets marketing divest bids amid Facebook uncertainty; 03/05/2018 – Equifax Shareholders Vote in Favor of Co. Recommendation to Re-Elect Board Members; 11/04/2018 – A New Challenger to Equifax’s Employee Verification Service; 30/04/2018 – U.S. Consumers See Personal Finance as an Educational Requirement; 16/05/2018 – Democrats on FTC vote no on consumer protection appointee

Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 77.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company bought 3,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 7,800 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.18 million, up from 4,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $136.11B market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $155.2. About 11.73 million shares traded or 76.34% up from the average. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 02/05/2018 – Salesforce.com Completes Acquisition of MuleSoft; 20/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-SALESFORCE.COM INC IN ADVANCED TALKS TO BUY MULESOFT INC; 22/05/2018 – Salesforce’s new San Francisco headquarters is officially open. Here’s a view from the top floor; 16/04/2018 – blacq: Exclusive: Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft – sources (Reuters) -; 30/03/2018 – SALESFORCE COM INC’S CEO MARC BENIOFF REPORTS 7.419 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN DROPBOX INC AS OF MARCH 27 – SEC FILING; 05/04/2018 – Publicis.Sapient and TQI Ventures announce new joint business focused on enabling the digital transformation of organizations in Europe leveraging Salesforce; 17/05/2018 – Salesforce Favored by 12 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 13/03/2018 – Salesforce Essentials will be a simplified version of the company’s Sales and Service Cloud products for small businesses; 09/03/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC – NEW INTEGRATIONS ARE EXPECTED TO BEGIN ROLLING OUT H2 2018; 09/03/2018 – Salesforce added a new section to its annual report highlighting its social activism

Generation Investment Management Llp, which manages about $14.51 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Deere & Co (NYSE:DE) by 18,702 shares to 4.76 million shares, valued at $789.44 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 276,999 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.27 million shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).