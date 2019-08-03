Equifax (EFX) Market Value Rose While Farallon Capital Management Cut by $22.02 Million Its Position; Altfest L J & Company Has Boosted Position in Pfizer (PFE) by $2.25 Million

Farallon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Equifax Inc (EFX) by 8.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farallon Capital Management Llc sold 186,576 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.75% . The hedge fund held 1.96 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $232.14 million, down from 2.15M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farallon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Equifax Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $138.07. About 700,489 shares traded. Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) has risen 10.78% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.78% the S&P500. Some Historical EFX News: 25/04/2018 – EQUIFAX 1Q ADJ EPS $1.43, EST. $1.37; 03/05/2018 – Equifax Shareholders Vote in Favor of Co. Recommendation to Re-Elect Board Members; 14/03/2018 – Former Equifax Executive Charged With Insider Trading; 16/03/2018 – Warren slams Equifax over insider-trading scandal; 14/03/2018 – Former executive at Equifax hit by insider trading charge; 14/03/2018 – SEC accuses ex-Equifax executive of insider trading; 02/04/2018 – BEGOR RESIGNS FROM FICO BOARD DUE TO BEING NAMED AS EQUIFAX CEO; 19/03/2018 – Acxiom divest draws sponsor attention –; 16/05/2018 – Democrats on FTC vote no on consumer protection appointee; 14/03/2018 – U.S. charges former Equifax executive with insider trading

Altfest L J & Company Inc increased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 188.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altfest L J & Company Inc bought 140,641 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 215,163 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.60M, up from 74,522 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altfest L J & Company Inc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $211.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $38. About 27.29M shares traded or 11.93% up from the average. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 21/05/2018 – KARO PHARMA RECEIVES MILESTONE PAYMENT FOR RORGAMMA PROJECT FROM PFIZER; 29/03/2018 – PFIZER REPORTS POSITIVE TOPLINE RESULTS FROM PHASE 3 TAFAMIDIS; 29/05/2018 – Phase lll lMpower130 Study Showed Genentech’s TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) Plus Chemotherapy (Carboplatin and ABRAXANE) Helped People With Metastatic Non-Squamous Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Live Significantly Longer Compared to; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer Revenue Growth Stalls as Company Mulls OTC Unit’s Future–Update; 01/05/2018 – PFIZER 1Q ADJ EPS 77C, EST. 75C; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER INC PFE.N SAYS ALLOGENE WILL RECEIVE RIGHTS FROM CO TO 16 PRE-CLINICAL CAR T ASSETS LICENSED FROM CELLECTIS AND SERVIER; 04/04/2018 – PFIZER: FDA GRANTED PRIORITY REVIEW FOR DACOMITINIB; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER CONSIDERING OPTIONS WITH P&G INCLUDING JOINT VENTURE FOR CONSUMER BUSINESS – CNBC, CITING; 08/05/2018 – J&J’s Janssen: Darzalex Is the First Monoclonal Antibody Approved for Newly Diagnosed Patients With Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma; 23/04/2018 – Pfizer: FDA Highlights Need for Additional Technical Info

Analysts await Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.46 earnings per share, up 3.55% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.41 per share. EFX’s profit will be $176.49M for 23.64 P/E if the $1.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.40 actual earnings per share reported by Equifax Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.29% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.50, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 25 investors sold EFX shares while 125 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 109.62 million shares or 1.59% less from 111.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Farallon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $23.19B and $12.44 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Codexis Inc (NASDAQ:CDXS) by 95,000 shares to 1.25M shares, valued at $25.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Quotient Ltd (Prn) (NASDAQ:QTNT) by 100,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.50M shares, and has risen its stake in Chemocentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.