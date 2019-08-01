Equifax (EFX) Market Valuation Rose While Ubs Oconnor Has Trimmed Its Holding by $8.30 Billion; Csx (CSX) Holder Aull & Monroe Investment Management Has Decreased Stake by $460,280

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Csx Corp (CSX) by 7.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp sold 6,220 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.03% . The institutional investor held 77,904 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.83M, down from 84,124 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Csx Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $54.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.72% or $2.62 during the last trading session, reaching $67.78. About 6.67M shares traded or 38.62% up from the average. CSX Corporation (NYSE:CSX) has risen 0.16% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.16% the S&P500. Some Historical CSX News: 16/05/2018 – CSX at Wolfe Research Global Transportation Conference May 23; 17/04/2018 – CSX 1Q EPS 78C, EST. 65C; 15/05/2018 – TUDOR REDUCED JPM, ORCL, GIS, ROST, CSX IN 1Q: 13F; 25/04/2018 – CSX Employee Recognized with Industry Award for Environmental Excellence; 09/03/2018 – CSX Corporation President & CEO to Address J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference; 15/05/2018 – APPALOOSA EXITED AAPL, CMCSA, MHK, VST, CSX IN 1Q: 13F; 12/05/2018 – CBS 42: BREAKING: CSX train collides with car at 23rd Ave crossing in Calera Cameron Edgeworth CBS 42 is on the scene; 05/04/2018 – CSX CORP EX. CEO HUNTER HARRISON’S 2017 COMPENSATION WAS $151.1 MLN, INCLUDING $115.9 MLN IN OPTION AWARDS; 15/05/2018 – CSX SEEING VOLUME RETURN THAT LEFT BECAUSE OF SERVICE ISSUES; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern beats on revenue, still working to fix service

Ubs Oconnor Llc decreased its stake in Equifax (EFX) by 22.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ubs Oconnor Llc sold 70,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.75% . The hedge fund held 240,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.44 billion, down from 310,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ubs Oconnor Llc who had been investing in Equifax for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $137.89. About 974,968 shares traded or 13.84% up from the average. Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) has risen 10.78% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.78% the S&P500. Some Historical EFX News: 12/04/2018 – West Virginia sues Equifax over data breach; 02/04/2018 – Fair Isaac Corp.: Resignation Result of Begor’s Appointment as CEO of Equifax Inc; 28/03/2018 – Equifax: Begor Will Also Become a Member of Board; 23/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa1 Rating To Equifax’s Senior Notes; 28/03/2018 – EQUIFAX SAYS BEGOR IS ELIGIBLE FOR AN ANNUAL INCENTIVE BONUS OF 100% OF HIS ANNUAL BASE SALARY; 07/05/2018 – EQUIFAX SAYS 146.6M CONSUMER NAMES STOLEN IN 2017 INCIDENT; 28/03/2018 – Equifax Appoints Mark Begor as New CEO; 08/03/2018 – Equifax Could Ironically Gain From Senate Bill Meant to Punish; 18/04/2018 – Egan-Jones Proxy Services Recommends ‘Withhold’ Vote for Majority of Equifax Board; 16/04/2018 – ISS Says Five Equifax Directors Should Be Voted Out

Ubs Oconnor Llc, which manages about $12.67B and $2268.38B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ps Busin (NYSE:PSB) by 12,750 shares to 46,450 shares, valued at $7.29 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American (NYSE:AMH) by 7,071 shares in the quarter, for a total of 145,471 shares, and has risen its stake in Dish Net (Prn).

Analysts await Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.46 EPS, up 3.55% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.41 per share. EFX’s profit will be $176.49M for 23.61 P/E if the $1.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.40 actual EPS reported by Equifax Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.29% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.50, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 25 investors sold EFX shares while 125 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 109.62 million shares or 1.59% less from 111.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sirios Mgmt LP invested in 288,212 shares. Fjarde Ap holds 0.05% or 31,883 shares. California-based San Francisco Sentry Invest Gp (Ca) has invested 0% in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). Sun Life Inc holds 0.09% in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) or 3,447 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability has 0.03% invested in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) for 303,220 shares. Williams Jones & Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 2,045 shares. Jane Street Group Inc Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.01% in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). Capital Research Glob Investors has 0.14% invested in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) for 3.65M shares. 345,314 are owned by Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Incorporated. South Dakota Invest Council accumulated 10,700 shares. Janney Cap Mgmt Lc has 0.02% invested in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). Bancorporation Of America De owns 541,176 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Norinchukin Savings Bank The reported 22,910 shares. 2,245 were reported by Private Tru Na. Fincl Engines Advsr Ltd Co stated it has 9,512 shares.

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp, which manages about $265.33 million and $186.64M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI) by 5,210 shares to 11,410 shares, valued at $1.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.07, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 65 investors sold CSX shares while 332 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 558.76 million shares or 1.96% less from 569.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al stated it has 161,347 shares or 0.5% of all its holdings. Hartford Investment Mngmt has invested 0.24% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Metropolitan Life Ny stated it has 23,985 shares. Fruth Investment Mgmt reported 9,900 shares or 0.31% of all its holdings. Indiana-based Everence Cap Management has invested 0.25% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). State Of Wisconsin Inv Board accumulated 1.21M shares. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Limited Liability Com stated it has 2,798 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Beach Inv Counsel Pa owns 4,784 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Blackrock Inc has 0.16% invested in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Argyle holds 7,524 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Of Virginia Va has invested 1.52% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Stratos Wealth Prns Ltd invested in 14,994 shares. Meridian Mgmt Co has 18,000 shares for 0.67% of their portfolio. Artemis Investment Mgmt Llp has 0.13% invested in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Virginia Retirement System Et Al holds 0.12% or 133,000 shares in its portfolio.