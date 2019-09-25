Equifax (EFX) Holding Has Boosted by Financial Engines Advisors Llc; Kepos Capital LP Decreased Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN) Holding by $3.39 Million; Stock Declined

Financial Engines Advisors Llc increased its stake in Equifax Inc (EFX) by 29.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Engines Advisors Llc bought 2,768 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.75% . The institutional investor held 12,280 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.66 million, up from 9,512 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Engines Advisors Llc who had been investing in Equifax Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $141.32. About 12,770 shares traded. Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) has risen 10.78% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.78% the S&P500. Some Historical EFX News: 26/03/2018 – Equifax Launches NeuroDecision® Technology; 30/04/2018 – U.S. Consumers See Personal Finance as an Educational Requirement; 11/04/2018 – IHS Markit Adds Cybersecurity Risk Ratings to Research Signals; 16/03/2018 – New York Post: Warren slams Equifax over insider-trading scandal; 14/03/2018 – New York Post: Former Equifax exec charged with insider trading; 28/03/2018 – EQUIFAX INC – BEGOR JOINS EQUIFAX FROM WARBURG PINCUS; 28/03/2018 – Equifax Taps Former GE Executive Begor as CEO; 11/04/2018 – A New Challenger to Equifax’s Employee Verification Service; 02/04/2018 – BEGOR RESIGNS FROM FICO BOARD DUE TO BEING NAMED AS EQUIFAX CEO; 23/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa1 Rating To Equifax’s Senior Notes

Kepos Capital Lp decreased its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALXN) by 55.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kepos Capital Lp sold 26,064 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.54% . The hedge fund held 20,749 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.72 million, down from 46,813 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kepos Capital Lp who had been investing in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $100.65. About 66,561 shares traded. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) has declined 13.85% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.85% the S&P500. Some Historical ALXN News: 26/04/2018 – Alexion Pharmaceuticals Sees FY EPS $4.35-EPS $4.75; 15/03/2018 – Alexion’s second rare blood disorder drug could fortify future revenue; 11/04/2018 – Alexion Will Acquire Wilson Through a Tender OfferWhereby Alexion, Through Subsidiary, Has Offered SEK232 in Cash for Each Outstanding Share of Wilson; 15/03/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC – ALXN1210 ACHIEVED ALL FOUR KEY SECONDARY ENDPOINTS; 11/04/2018 – Alexion’s Deal Discipline Sure Beats a Previous Disaster: Gadfly; 11/04/2018 – STATEMENT BY THE INDEPENDENT COMMITTEE OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF WILSON THERAPEUTICS IN RELATION TO THE PUBLIC OFFER FROM ALEXION; 20/04/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS – ALEXION WOULD LIKE TO CLARIFY THAT NO COMPULSORY LICENSE OF SOLIRIS WAS REQUESTED OR GRANTED IN BRAZIL; 26/04/2018 – Alexion Pharmaceuticals Sees FY Adj EPS $6.60-Adj EPS $6.80; 20/04/2018 – BRAZIL BREAKS PATENT OF ALEXION’S SOLIRIS: ATTORNEY GENERAL; 15/03/2018 Alexion Announces Positive Top-Line Results Showing Successful Phase 3 Clinical Study of ALXN1210 in Complement Inhibitor

Analysts await Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.24 EPS, up 20.43% or $0.38 from last year’s $1.86 per share. ALXN’s profit will be $502.30M for 11.23 P/E if the $2.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual EPS reported by Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.94% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 34 investors sold ALXN shares while 143 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 203.05 million shares or 2.34% less from 207.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Kepos Capital Lp, which manages about $2.11B and $984.63 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp by 226,262 shares to 259,629 shares, valued at $27.06 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in State Street Etf/Usa (XLE) by 186,135 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.07 million shares, and has risen its stake in State Street Etf/Usa (XLF).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 19 investors sold EFX shares while 126 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 109.89 million shares or 0.25% more from 109.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.