Equifax (EFX) Holder Sun Life Financial Has Upped Its Position by $367,688 as Stock Value Rose; Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Shareholder Geller Family Office Services Has Increased Its Position by $3.17 Million

Geller Family Office Services Llc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 1177.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Geller Family Office Services Llc bought 22,834 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 24,774 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.46M, up from 1,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Geller Family Office Services Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $369.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.42% or $2.01 during the last trading session, reaching $139.2. About 2.17M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson 1Q Net $4.37B; 02/04/2018 – April 9th Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Johnson & Johnson (JNJ); 23/03/2018 – Inside J&J’s Effort to Cut Costs and Drive Integration at Ad Firms WPP and Omnicom; 06/03/2018 – Boehringer Ingelheim and Lilly expand heart failure program for Jardiance® with new exercise capacity trials; 16/03/2018 – J&J REPORTS BINDING OFFER FROM PLATINUM EQUITY TO BUY LIFESCAN,; 17/04/2018 – J&J – DISCUSSIONS REGARDING SPECIFIC FUTURE ACTIONS IN GLOBAL SUPPLY CHAIN ARE ONGOING; 15/05/2018 – Polar Capital Adds Intel, Exits J&J, Cuts Validus: 13F; 23/05/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ RUEST, CN INTERIM PRESIDENT, CEO, TO ADDRESS; 17/04/2018 – J&J SEES FY ADJ EPS $8.00 TO $8.20, EST. $8.10; 15/03/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICAL – BREAKTHROUGH THERAPY DESIGNATION BASED ON DATA FROM MULTICENTER, OPEN-LABEL PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIAL OF ERDAFITINIB

Sun Life Financial Inc increased its stake in Equifax Inc (EFX) by 941.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sun Life Financial Inc bought 3,116 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,447 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $409,000, up from 331 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sun Life Financial Inc who had been investing in Equifax Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.23B market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $136.27. About 138,075 shares traded. Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) has risen 4.61% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.18% the S&P500. Some Historical EFX News: 11/05/2018 – U.S. credit reporting industry lawyer may head FTC bureau; 25/04/2018 – Credit-reporting Agency Equifax Profit Falls Short Of Estimates — MarketWatch; 09/03/2018 – At least one positive thing could come from the last year’s massive Equifax data breach:; 07/05/2018 – EQUIFAX SAYS 146.6M CONSUMER NAMES STOLEN IN 2017 INCIDENT; 14/03/2018 – Former Equifax Executive Charged With Insider Trading; 22/03/2018 – IGNORE: FORMER EQUIFAX EXECUTIVE CHARGED REPORTED MARCH 14; 22/03/2018 – SEC: Former Equifax Executive Charged with Insider Trading – March 22, 2018; 14/03/2018 – SEC: Former Equifax Executive Charged With Insider Trading; 02/05/2018 – Equifax to Meet with Investors in Europe; 14/03/2018 – RPT-SEC SAYS IT CHARGED YING WITH VIOLATING FEDERAL SECURITIES LAWS, WILL SEEK DISGORGEMENT OF ILL-GOTTEN GAINS PLUS INTEREST, PENALTIES, AND INJUNCTIVE RELIEF

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.50, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 25 investors sold EFX shares while 125 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 109.62 million shares or 1.59% less from 111.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Sun Life Financial Inc, which manages about $452.90 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Trust (SPY) by 168,694 shares to 467,353 shares, valued at $132.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2,975 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,937 shares, and cut its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.