Equifax (EFX) Holder Salem Investment Counselors Has Cut Position by $3.33 Million as Stock Price Rose; Keating Investment Counselors Cut Intel (INTC) Stake by $606,676; Stock Value Declined

Keating Investment Counselors Inc decreased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 11.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keating Investment Counselors Inc sold 12,908 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 98,404 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.71 million, down from 111,312 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $224.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.49% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $50.76. About 16.03M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 09/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of the March 12, 2018 Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Intel Corporation; 21/05/2018 – Micron and Intel Extend their Leadership in 3D NAND Flash memory; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – EXPECTING 2018 REVENUE OF $67.5 BILLION, UP $2.5 BILLION FROM PRIOR GUIDANCE; 15/03/2018 – Selling GE, Intel, AMD, Micron, Buying Nvidia — Barrons.com; 08/05/2018 – DigiTimes: Intel reportedly suspends H310 supply on tight 14nm capacity; 14/03/2018 – Stephen Hawking’s voice was his trademark; 19/03/2018 – Intel Board Elects Risa Lavizzo-Mourey as Director; 17/04/2018 – ICON Announces Agreement With Intel Allowing Integration of the Intel(R) Pharma Analytics Platform for Clinical Trials; 15/03/2018 – Intel Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 02/04/2018 – Apple plans to replace Intel chips in Macs with its own from 2020-Bbg

Salem Investment Counselors Inc decreased its stake in Equifax Inc (EFX) by 97.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salem Investment Counselors Inc sold 24,703 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.75% . The institutional investor held 700 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $95,000, down from 25,403 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc who had been investing in Equifax Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.71% or $2.4 during the last trading session, reaching $138.27. About 673,583 shares traded. Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) has risen 10.78% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.78% the S&P500. Some Historical EFX News: 03/05/2018 – Equifax: Hldr Proposal Regarding Political Contributions Disclosure Did Not Pass; 28/03/2018 – Equifax Names Mark Begor As Chief Executive Officer; 15/03/2018 – Law 360 [Reg]: Equifax Insider Trading Charges Show Need For Action Plan; 25/04/2018 – Credit-reporting Agency Equifax Profit Falls Short Of Estimates — MarketWatch; 21/03/2018 – Equifax: Selander Makes Board 12 Directors; 10/05/2018 – Verify “Credit lnvisibles” to Drive Predictive Lift; 25/04/2018 – EQUIFAX INC QTRLY SHR $0.75; 11/04/2018 – CTW INVESTMENT GROUP URGES EQUIFAX’S SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE AGAINST RE-ELECTION OF DIRECTORS JOHN MCKINLEY, MARK B. TEMPLETON AND MARK L. FEIDLER AT ANNUAL MEETING OF EQUIFAX; 22/03/2018 – Survey: Americans Spent $1.4B on Credit Freeze Fees in Wake of Equifax Breach; 14/03/2018 – Insider Trading Charges Brought Against Former Equifax Employee — MarketWatch

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 19 investors sold EFX shares while 126 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 109.89 million shares or 0.25% more from 109.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.44 EPS, up 2.13% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.41 per share. EFX’s profit will be $174.08M for 24.01 P/E if the $1.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.40 actual EPS reported by Equifax Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.86% EPS growth.

Salem Investment Counselors Inc, which manages about $1.19B and $1.08B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 26,734 shares to 70,330 shares, valued at $9.82M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (NYSE:WM) by 2,795 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,532 shares, and has risen its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 78 investors sold INTC shares while 717 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 523 raised stakes. 2.79 billion shares or 1.66% less from 2.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Keating Investment Counselors Inc, which manages about $186.05M and $224.19M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cal (NASDAQ:CALM) by 21,255 shares to 158,235 shares, valued at $6.60M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Weyerhaeuser Co. (NYSE:WY) by 46,174 shares in the quarter, for a total of 269,614 shares, and has risen its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB).

Analysts await Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.24 EPS, down 11.43% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.4 per share. INTC’s profit will be $5.49 billion for 10.23 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual EPS reported by Intel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.98% EPS growth.