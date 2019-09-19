Equifax (EFX) Holder Rbo & Co Decreased Its Position by $345,735; As Sterling Bancorp (STL) Valuation Rose, Quantitative Systematic Strategies Has Upped by $596,064 Its Holding

Rbo & Co Llc decreased its stake in Equifax Inc (EFX) by 3.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rbo & Co Llc sold 2,561 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.75% . The institutional investor held 67,729 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.16M, down from 70,290 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rbo & Co Llc who had been investing in Equifax Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.15B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $141.83. About 260,453 shares traded. Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) has risen 10.78% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.78% the S&P500. Some Historical EFX News: 16/04/2018 – ISS Says Five Equifax Directors Should Be Voted Out; 28/03/2018 – EQUIFAX INC – BEGOR JOINS EQUIFAX FROM WARBURG PINCUS; 14/03/2018 – CORRECTED-U.S. authorities charge former Equifax executive over insider trading -SEC; 28/03/2018 – EQUIFAX INC – BEGOR TO RESIGN FROM BOARD SEATS OF FICO AND WARBURG PINCUS PORTFOLIO COMPANIES PRIOR TO HIS START DATE OF APRIL 16; 25/04/2018 – Equifax Releases First Quarter Results; 21/03/2018 – EQUIFAX INC – EQUIFAX BOARD NOW CONSISTS OF 12 DIRECTORS, ALL OF WHOM ARE INDEPENDENT; 25/04/2018 – Credit-reporting Agency Equifax Profit Falls Short Of Estimates — MarketWatch; 03/05/2018 – Equifax Announces Preliminary 2018 Annual Meeting Results; 02/04/2018 – Equifax revealed last year that a massive hacking exposed the personal data of nearly 150 million consumers; 25/04/2018 – EQUIFAX 1Q ADJ EPS $1.43, EST. $1.37

Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc increased its stake in Sterling Bancorp (STL) by 28.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc bought 28,384 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.16% . The institutional investor held 128,372 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.73M, up from 99,988 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc who had been investing in Sterling Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $20.64. About 573,485 shares traded. Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) has declined 3.32% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical STL News: 24/04/2018 – Sterling Bancorp 1Q Adj EPS 45c; 24/04/2018 – STERLING BANCORP 1Q ADJ EPS 45C, EST. 45C; 25/04/2018 – NY Warn Notices: 4 / 25 / 2018 – Sterling National Bank – Port Washington Financial Center – Long Island Region; 06/03/2018 – Sterling Bancorp to Acquire Advantage Funding Management Co., Inc., Including $458 Million Loan Portfolio and Origination Platform; 21/04/2018 – DJ Sterling Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STL); 24/04/2018 – Sterling Bancorp Declares Dividend of 7c; 16/04/2018 – STERLING BANK PLC STERLNB.LG – FY ENDED DEC 2017 GROUP PROFIT BEFORE INCOME TAX OF 8.61 BLN NAIRA VS 6.00 BLN NAIRA YEAR AGO; 13/04/2018 – Sterling National Bank Grows Commercial Banking and Commercial Finance Units with Key Hires; 09/05/2018 – Sterling Bancorp Non-Deal Roadshow Set By KBW for May. 16-17; 06/03/2018 Sterling Bancorp to Acquire Advantage Funding Management Co., Inc., Including $458 Million Loan Portfolio and Origination Platf

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 19 investors sold EFX shares while 126 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 109.89 million shares or 0.25% more from 109.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 304 are held by Commonwealth National Bank Of. Thrivent For Lutherans stated it has 0% in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). Earnest Prtn Limited Liability accumulated 0% or 51 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 16,713 shares. Apg Asset Management Nv reported 175,054 shares. Meristem Family Wealth has invested 0.12% in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). First Allied Advisory Services holds 0.01% or 1,565 shares in its portfolio. Charles Schwab Invest holds 0.05% or 640,934 shares. Lpl Ltd Llc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). 693 are owned by First Manhattan. 50 are held by City Hldg. Bp Public Limited Company holds 0.07% or 13,000 shares in its portfolio. The New York-based Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.02% in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). Strs Ohio holds 0% of its portfolio in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) for 1,517 shares. First Republic stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX).

Analysts await Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.44 earnings per share, up 2.13% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.41 per share. EFX’s profit will be $174.07M for 24.62 P/E if the $1.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.40 actual earnings per share reported by Equifax Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.86% EPS growth.

Rbo & Co Llc, which manages about $284.00M and $426.46M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 58,221 shares to 199,220 shares, valued at $14.49 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc, which manages about $315.26M and $531.05 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Atmos Energy Corp (NYSE:ATO) by 18,285 shares to 8,857 shares, valued at $935,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vici Properties Inc by 39,553 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 45,497 shares, and cut its stake in Carlisle Companies Inc (NYSE:CSL).