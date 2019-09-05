Equifax (EFX) Holder Price T Rowe Associates Lowered Position by $671.92 Million as Market Value Rose; Starbucks (SBUX) Position Maintained by Junto Capital Management Lp

Price T Rowe Associates Inc decreased its stake in Equifax Inc (EFX) by 34.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc sold 5.69 million shares as the company’s stock rose 11.75% . The institutional investor held 10.98 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.30 billion, down from 16.67 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc who had been investing in Equifax Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.70B market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $146.42. About 507,975 shares traded. Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) has risen 10.78% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.78% the S&P500. Some Historical EFX News: 14/03/2018 – RPT-EQUIFAX SAYS IT IS COOPERATING WITH U.S. SEC, DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE OVER INSIDER TRADING INVESTIGATION; 05/03/2018 – Moody’s Says Fallout From Cybersecurity Breach Will Erode Equifax’s Profitability In 2018 And Litigation Risk Remains High; 29/05/2018 – DefaultRisklndex.com Data Shows Mortgage Originations Volumes Decreased from Previous Quarter with Slight Decline in Risk-Taking Consumption Overall; 11/04/2018 – CtW Recommends Equifax Shareholders Vote Against 3 Directors; 14/03/2018 – ? Ex-Equifax executive charged after […]; 03/05/2018 – Equifax Announces Preliminary 2018 Annual Meeting Results; 10/04/2018 – AmeriSave Leverages The Work Number® to Help Accelerate Mortgage Loan Originations, Enhance Consumer Experience; 28/03/2018 – EQUIFAX INC – BEGOR TO RESIGN FROM BOARD SEATS OF FICO AND WARBURG PINCUS PORTFOLIO COMPANIES PRIOR TO HIS START DATE OF APRIL 16; 10/05/2018 – Artemis Adds Annaly, Exits Corning, Cuts Equifax: 13F; 14/03/2018 – New York Post: Former Equifax exec charged with insider trading

Junto Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 23.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Junto Capital Management Lp bought 58,709 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 307,653 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.87 million, up from 248,944 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Junto Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $115.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $96.11. About 12.94M shares traded or 76.29% up from the average. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 24/04/2018 – Restaurant Brands plans C$700 mln Tim Hortons makeover; 02/04/2018 – Thornburg Value Adds Starbucks, Exits Phibro Animal; 07/05/2018 – Nestle to pay $7.15 bln to Starbucks to jump-start coffee business; 20/03/2018 – JPMorgan names Mellody Hobson to board; 02/05/2018 – Starbucks: Further Details Will Be Provided in a Mutually Agreed Public Statement; 02/05/2018 – Starbucks settles with two men arrested at Philadelphia café; 26/04/2018 – SBUX SAYS OPENING PRINCI STORES ACROSS THE GLOBE; 17/04/2018 – STARBUCKS – TO CLOSE ALL COMPANY-OWNED STORES IN U.S. ON AFTERNOON OF MAY 29 TO CONDUCT RACIAL-BIAS EDUCATION GEARED TOWARD PREVENTING DISCRIMINATION; 02/05/2018 – JUST IN: Starbucks says it also has settled with the black men arrested at one of its Philadelphia locations; further details to be released in a future statement; 29/05/2018 – Starbucks baristas find anti-bias training has a limited scope but is a good start

Price T Rowe Associates Inc, which manages about $680.25B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Caredx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 85,030 shares to 405,718 shares, valued at $12.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 2.61 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.61 million shares, and has risen its stake in Alteryx Inc.

More notable recent Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Equifax Data-Driven Marketing Digital Customer Insights Now Available Through the Eyeota Audience Marketplace – PRNewswire” on August 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Equifax Earnings: EFX Stock Edges Largely Unmoved as EPS Top Guidance – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Johnson & Johnson Stock Is a Gamble, but an Interesting One – Investorplace.com” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Equifax Board of Directors declares quarterly dividend – PRNewswire” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The Lesson From The Capital One Data Breach: The Cloud Is Vulnerable, And We Shouldn’t Forget It – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.50, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 25 investors sold EFX shares while 125 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 109.62 million shares or 1.59% less from 111.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brown Advisory Secs Limited Liability Corporation owns 34,112 shares for 0.95% of their portfolio. Commerce Commercial Bank has 0.03% invested in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). Moody Natl Bank Tru Division has invested 0% in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). The New York-based Ibm Retirement Fund has invested 0.04% in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). Norman Fields Gottscho Mngmt Limited Liability invested 0.27% of its portfolio in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). Cap Guardian Tru Communications has invested 0.72% in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). Apg Asset Mngmt Nv invested in 171,254 shares. Cibc Asset Management stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). Poplar Forest Capital Limited Com holds 42,246 shares. Louisiana-based Louisiana State Employees Retirement System has invested 0.04% in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv stated it has 6,842 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance Com The reported 0.02% stake. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Limited stated it has 8,862 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Moreover, Carlson Cap LP has 0.35% invested in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). Hudson Bay Capital Mngmt Lp holds 50,000 shares.

Analysts await Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.44 EPS, up 2.13% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.41 per share. EFX’s profit will be $174.07M for 25.42 P/E if the $1.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.40 actual EPS reported by Equifax Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.86% EPS growth.

Junto Capital Management Lp, which manages about $738.27 million and $1.74B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 725,409 shares to 1.40 million shares, valued at $56.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 652,529 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 930,356 shares, and cut its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).