Equifax (EFX) Holder Mackenzie Financial Cut Holding by $35.93 Million; Dynamic Advisors Solutions Lowered Its Stake in Entergy New (ETR) by $1.96 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Dynamic Advisors Solutions Llc decreased its stake in Entergy Corp New (ETR) by 89.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dynamic Advisors Solutions Llc sold 20,638 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.15% . The institutional investor held 2,374 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $227,000, down from 23,012 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dynamic Advisors Solutions Llc who had been investing in Entergy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $113.55. About 1.32 million shares traded. Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) has risen 31.58% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ETR News: 30/04/2018 – ENTERGY CUTS PILGRIM 1 REACTOR POWER TO 0% FROM 98%: NRC; 30/05/2018 – Entergy Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Entergy Backs FY18 Adj EPS $6.25-Adj EPS $6.85; 03/05/2018 – S&P REVISES ENTERGY CORP. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘POSITIVE’; RATING ‘BBB+’; 18/04/2018 – ENTERGY LOUISIANA REPORTS RATE REDUCTIONS DUE TO TAX REFORM; 03/05/2018 – ENTERGY RAISES PILGRIM NUCLEAR REACTOR TO 1% POWER FROM 0%: NRC; 14/03/2018 – NRC ISSUES CONFIRMATORY ORDER TO ENTERGY; 26/03/2018 – ENTERGY PALISADES NUCLEAR PLANT IN MICHIGAN CLOSED FOR REPAIRS; 25/04/2018 – Entergy Sees FY18 Utility, Parent & Other Adjusted Guidance Range of $4.50-$4.90 a Shr; 18/04/2018 – Entergy Louisiana to Return Millions in Tax Savings to Customers

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its stake in Equifax Inc (EFX) by 11.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mackenzie Financial Corp sold 304,506 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.75% . The hedge fund held 2.46M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $291.56 million, down from 2.76 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp who had been investing in Equifax Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $146.76. About 578,852 shares traded. Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) has risen 10.78% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.78% the S&P500. Some Historical EFX News: 14/03/2018 – RPT-U.S. SEC SAYS FORMER EQUIFAX EXECUTIVE CHARGED WITH INSIDER TRADING; 14/03/2018 – U.S. SEC SAYS FORMER EQUIFAX EXECUTIVE CHARGED WITH INSIDER TRADING; 29/05/2018 – Equifax Presenting at Cowen Conference May 31; 25/05/2018 – EQUIFAX SAYS NOTES ARE ISSUED PURSUANT TO INDENTURE DATED AS OF MAY 12, 2016 BETWEEN CO AND U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, AS TRUSTEE – SEC FILING; 14/03/2018 – RPT-EQUIFAX SAYS IT IS COOPERATING WITH U.S. SEC, DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE OVER INSIDER TRADING INVESTIGATION; 25/04/2018 – EQUIFAX 1Q ADJ EPS $1.43, EST. $1.37; 02/04/2018 – Equifax revealed last year that a massive hacking exposed the personal data of nearly 150 million consumers; 28/03/2018 – Equifax names Warburg Pincus executive Mark Begor as CEO; 07/05/2018 – EQUIFAX SAYS 146.6M CONSUMER NAMES STOLEN IN 2017 INCIDENT; 12/04/2018 – WEST VIRGINIA ATTORNEY GENERAL ANNOUNCES LAWSUIT AGAINST EQUIFAX INC EFX.N OVER DATA BREACH

Analysts await Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.44 EPS, up 2.13% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.41 per share. EFX’s profit will be $173.60 million for 25.48 P/E if the $1.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.40 actual EPS reported by Equifax Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.86% EPS growth.

Analysts await Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $2.27 EPS, down 39.79% or $1.50 from last year’s $3.77 per share. ETR’s profit will be $444.80 million for 12.51 P/E if the $2.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual EPS reported by Entergy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 68.15% EPS growth.

