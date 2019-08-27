Equifax (EFX) Holder Iridian Asset Management Trimmed Stake as Stock Value Rose; Chickasaw Capital Management Decreased Eqm Midstream Partners LP (EQM) Position by $31.74 Million; Valuation Declined

Chickasaw Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Eqm Midstream Partners Lp (EQM) by 90.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chickasaw Capital Management Llc sold 690,003 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.55% . The hedge fund held 68,421 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.16 million, down from 758,424 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Eqm Midstream Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.65% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $29.12. About 446,072 shares traded. EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) has declined 24.46% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.46% the S&P500. Some Historical EQM News: 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners, Rice Midstream Partners LP Enter Definitive Merger Agreement With EQM Will Acquire RMP in Unit-For-Unit Transaction; 16/03/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners: Expects Immaterial Impact From Revised Policy Statement by Federal Energy Regulatory Commission; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners 1Q EBITDA $204.4M; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream to Buy Rice Pipeline Business for $2.1 Billion; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Raises Quarterly Distribution to $1.065 Vs. $1.025; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners 1Q EPS $1.61; 21/03/2018 – EQT MIDSTREAM SAYS JEFFERSON CS OUTAGE HAS BEEN COMPLETED; 15/03/2018 – EQT CEO Resigns After One Year; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners-Rice Midstream Partners Agreement Contains Termination Rights — Filin; 01/05/2018 – WeissLaw LLP: Rice Midstream Partners LP is the Subject of a Legal Investigation

Iridian Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Equifax Inc (EFX) by 14.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iridian Asset Management Llc sold 3,347 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.75% . The hedge fund held 20,407 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.42 million, down from 23,754 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iridian Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Equifax Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.49B market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $144.71. About 430,988 shares traded. Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) has risen 10.78% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.78% the S&P500. Some Historical EFX News: 14/03/2018 – RPT-U.S. SEC SAYS FORMER EQUIFAX EXECUTIVE CHARGED WITH INSIDER TRADING; 26/03/2018 – Equifax Launches NeuroDecision® Technology; 31/03/2018 – blacq: Exclusive: U.S. consumer protection official puts Equifax probe on ice – sources WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Mic; 28/03/2018 – Equifax Taps Former GE Executive Begor as CEO; 21/05/2018 – Equifax to Meet with Investors in Los Angeles and Kansas City; 28/03/2018 – Equifax names Mark Begor as its CEO; 25/05/2018 – Equifax to Attend the Cowen 46th Annual Technology, Media & Telecom Conference in New York City; 28/03/2018 – EQUIFAX INC – BEGOR WILL SUCCEED PAULINO DO REGO BARROS, JR; 14/03/2018 – Former executive at Equifax hit by insider trading charge; 28/03/2018 – Equifax Names Mark Begor As Chief Executive Officer

Analysts await Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.46 earnings per share, up 3.55% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.41 per share. EFX’s profit will be $176.49 million for 24.78 P/E if the $1.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.40 actual earnings per share reported by Equifax Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.29% EPS growth.

Iridian Asset Management Llc, which manages about $11.52 billion and $7.85B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Medicines Co/The (NASDAQ:MDCO) by 520,728 shares to 3.82 million shares, valued at $106.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.50, from 0.7 in 2018Q4.

Chickasaw Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.93B and $4.14B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners Lp (NYSE:MMP) by 140,483 shares to 2.65 million shares, valued at $160.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.