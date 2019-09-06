Equifax (EFX) Holder Independent Franchise Partners Llp Has Raised Its Holding by $21.48 Million; Banc Funds Co Has Upped Its Position in Unity Bancorp (UNTY) by $446,400 as Market Valuation Declined

Banc Funds Co Llc increased its stake in Unity Bancorp Inc. (UNTY) by 3.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banc Funds Co Llc bought 24,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.86% . The hedge fund held 832,832 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.72 million, up from 808,032 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banc Funds Co Llc who had been investing in Unity Bancorp Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $218.85 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $20.15. About 5,134 shares traded. Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) has declined 14.77% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.77% the S&P500. Some Historical UNTY News: 29/03/2018 – UNITY BANK PLC UNITYBN.LG – HAD ENGAGED IN SERIES OF DISCUSSIONS AND ENGAGEMENT WITH PROSPECTIVE “VALUE-PLUS INVESTORS”; 26/03/2018 – MILOST GLOBAL SAYS TERMINATES UNITY BANK PLC TRANSACTION; 26/04/2018 – UNITY BANCORP INC UNTY.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.07/SHR; 29/03/2018 – Unity Bank Denies Entering Binding Agreement With Milost; 26/03/2018 – Milost Global Addresses the Business Day Nigeria False Claims and Terminates the Unity Bank Transaction; 27/03/2018 – MILOST COMMENTS ON UNITY BANK IN STATEMENT; 21/03/2018 – UNITY BANK PLC – IN TALKS WITH A NUMBER OF INVESTORS AND HAS NOT CONCLUDED AN INVESTMENT TRANSACTION; 27/03/2018 – INTERVIEW-Nigeria’s Unity Bank in talks to sell stake to foreign investors – CEO; 26/04/2018 – Unity Bancorp Raises Dividend to 7c; 29/03/2018 – UNITY BANK SAYS HELD TALKS WITH MILOST AS PROSPECTIVE INVESTOR

Independent Franchise Partners Llp increased its stake in Equifax Inc (EFX) by 4.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Independent Franchise Partners Llp bought 182,009 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.75% . The institutional investor held 4.44 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $526.55 million, up from 4.26 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Independent Franchise Partners Llp who had been investing in Equifax Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $147.25. About 297,321 shares traded. Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) has risen 10.78% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.78% the S&P500. Some Historical EFX News: 10/05/2018 – Verify “Credit lnvisibles” to Drive Predictive Lift; 14/03/2018 – RPT-U.S. SEC SAYS FORMER EQUIFAX EXECUTIVE CHARGED WITH INSIDER TRADING; 07/05/2018 – EQUIFAX SAYS 146.6M CONSUMER NAMES STOLEN IN 2017 INCIDENT; 29/05/2018 – Equifax Presenting at Cowen Conference May 31; 25/04/2018 – Equifax 1Q EPS 75c; 02/04/2018 – Equifax says a ‘small percentage’ of people affected by its data breach have gotten wrong letters; 28/03/2018 – Equifax names Mark Begor as its CEO; 25/05/2018 – EQUIFAX SAYS NOTES ARE ISSUED PURSUANT TO INDENTURE DATED AS OF MAY 12, 2016 BETWEEN CO AND U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, AS TRUSTEE – SEC FILING; 14/03/2018 – Former Equifax executive charged with insider trading ahead of data breach; 16/03/2018 – Sen. Warren: Warren Presses Equifax on Senior Executive Charged with Insider Trading

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.50, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 25 investors sold EFX shares while 125 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 109.62 million shares or 1.59% less from 111.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Illinois-based Allstate has invested 0.02% in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). Eulav Asset Mgmt invested in 0.1% or 20,500 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board holds 0.02% or 70,968 shares in its portfolio. has invested 0% in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). Ycg Limited Liability Corp reported 0.29% stake. Moody Bancshares Trust Division invested in 0% or 131 shares. Shapiro Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). Ameritas Investment Prns owns 2,125 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Corp holds 5,524 shares. Glenmede Tru Na reported 76,285 shares. Amp Invsts Limited holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) for 30,691 shares. Conning stated it has 0.01% in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). Walleye Trading Ltd Liability Corporation owns 10,690 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec owns 0% invested in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) for 5,571 shares. 76 were reported by Gemmer Asset Ltd Liability.

Independent Franchise Partners Llp, which manages about $13.30 billion and $8.86 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in S&P Global Inc by 55,178 shares to 2.36 million shares, valued at $496.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (NYSE:CMG) by 524,778 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 590,697 shares, and cut its stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.75, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 4 investors sold UNTY shares while 8 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 18 raised stakes. 5.26 million shares or 2.84% more from 5.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Endicott Management owns 660,635 shares or 12.2% of their US portfolio. Tower Cap Limited Com (Trc) reported 1,147 shares stake. Kennedy owns 118,986 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Strs Ohio has 0% invested in Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) for 2,200 shares. Northern Tru stated it has 89,060 shares. Morgan Stanley has invested 0% of its portfolio in Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY). Ameritas Prtnrs Inc stated it has 677 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0% in Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has 159,883 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Lsv Asset Mgmt holds 23,470 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Goldman Sachs holds 15,882 shares. Amer Gru invested 0% of its portfolio in Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY). Great West Life Assurance Communication Can holds 33 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Meeder Asset Mngmt Inc owns 1,232 shares. Wellington Management Grp Incorporated Llp owns 599,432 shares for 0% of their portfolio.