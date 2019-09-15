Equifax (EFX) Holder Independent Franchise Partners Llp Has Lowered Holding as Shares Rose; As Charles River Labs Hldg (CRL) Market Value Declined, Norris Perne & French Llp Boosted Its Position by $1.07 Million

Independent Franchise Partners Llp decreased its stake in Equifax Inc (EFX) by 1.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Independent Franchise Partners Llp sold 59,743 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.75% . The institutional investor held 4.38 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $592.85 million, down from 4.44M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Independent Franchise Partners Llp who had been investing in Equifax Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $141.3. About 733,784 shares traded. Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) has risen 10.78% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.78% the S&P500. Some Historical EFX News: 02/04/2018 – Equifax has sent letters containing incorrect personal data to customers hit by the data breach. via @cnbctech; 16/03/2018 – New York Post: Warren slams Equifax over insider-trading scandal; 14/03/2018 – SEC: EX-EQUIFAX EXECUTIVE JUN YING CHARGED WITH INSIDER TRADING; 12/03/2018 – CORRECTION: Total Canadian Consumer Debt Climbs to Over $1.8 Trillion, but Delinquencies and Bankruptcies Edge Down; 10/05/2018 – TucsonNewsNow: BREAKING: Equifax now admits passport info was among stolen data in huge breach; 14/03/2018 – EQUIFAX: YING WAS `SEPARATED’ FROM FIRM FOR VIOLATING POLICIES; 02/04/2018 – BEGOR RESIGNS FROM FICO BOARD DUE TO BEING NAMED AS EQUIFAX CEO; 10/05/2018 – Verify “Credit lnvisibles” to Drive Predictive Lift; 14/03/2018 – RPT-SEC SAYS IT CHARGED YING WITH VIOLATING FEDERAL SECURITIES LAWS, WILL SEEK DISGORGEMENT OF ILL-GOTTEN GAINS PLUS INTEREST, PENALTIES, AND INJUNCTIVE RELIEF; 22/03/2018 – Pymnts.com: Equifax Names Ex-Mastercard CEO To Its Board

Norris Perne & French Llp increased its stake in Charles River Labs Hldg (CRL) by 8.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Norris Perne & French Llp bought 7,586 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.05% . The institutional investor held 100,130 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.21 million, up from 92,544 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Norris Perne & French Llp who had been investing in Charles River Labs Hldg for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $132.25. About 496,775 shares traded or 49.09% up from the average. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) has risen 11.21% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.21% the S&P500. Some Historical CRL News: 03/04/2018 – Charles River Laboratories Completes The Acquisition Of MPI Research; 26/03/2018 – APRICUS BIOSCIENCES INC – INTEND TO FURTHER CLARIFY DEFICIENCIES RAISED IN CRL AND INFORMATION THAT MAY BE NEEDED TO RESOLVE SUCH DEFICIENCIE; 26/03/2018 – CHARLES RIVER REFINANCE $1B PACT WITH NEW $1.55B REVOLVING PACT; 16/05/2018 – EVOLUS INC – EXPECTS TO RESPOND TO FDA ABOUT CRL WITH A COMPLETE SUBMISSION TO FDA WITHIN 90 DAYS; 24/05/2018 – Charles River Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for May. 31; 10/05/2018 – Charles River Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 24/04/2018 – Charles River Short-Interest Ratio Rises 48% to 8 Days; 26/03/2018 – CHARLES RIVER LABORATORIES – REFINANCED EXISTING $1 BLN OF REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY DUE 2021 WITH NEW $1.55 BLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY DUE 2023; 24/05/2018 – RECRO PHARMA INC – CRL RAISED CMC RELATED QUESTIONS ON EXTRACTABLE AND LEACHABLE DATA PROVIDED IN NDA; 24/05/2018 – Recro Pharma: CRL Raised CMC Related Questions on Extractable and Leachable Data Provided in the NDA

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 19 investors sold EFX shares while 126 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 109.89 million shares or 0.25% more from 109.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Minnesota-based Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans has invested 0% in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). Field & Main Retail Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) for 20 shares. Tarbox Family Office accumulated 53 shares. Echo Street Capital Mgmt Ltd Com has 213,949 shares for 0.51% of their portfolio. First Allied Advisory Ser has 0.01% invested in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). Allstate Corporation reported 0.03% stake. Manufacturers Life Insur Co The, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 111,312 shares. 35 were reported by Whittier Trust Of Nevada. 12,940 are owned by Mirae Asset Invests. Cap Int Ltd Ca accumulated 13,682 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc has 343,206 shares. Crawford Invest Counsel owns 25,081 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Conning holds 2,044 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Ltd accumulated 20,864 shares. 55,185 are owned by Savings Bank Of Montreal Can.

Independent Franchise Partners Llp, which manages about $13.30B and $9.72B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA) by 894,736 shares to 3.42M shares, valued at $346.47M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tiffany & Co New (NYSE:TIF) by 10,105 shares in the quarter, for a total of 992,967 shares, and has risen its stake in Fox Corp.

Analysts await Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.44 earnings per share, up 2.13% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.41 per share. EFX’s profit will be $174.07M for 24.53 P/E if the $1.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.40 actual earnings per share reported by Equifax Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.86% EPS growth.

Norris Perne & French Llp, which manages about $1.06 billion and $791.76M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares S&P Smallcap 600 Etf (IJR) by 4,994 shares to 44,171 shares, valued at $3.46M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares S&P 500 Index (IVV) by 38,508 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 71,316 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

