Equifax (EFX) Holder Independent Franchise Partners Llp Has Lifted Its Stake by $21.48 Million; Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel Has Cut Dover (DOV) Position by $456,444; Stock Value Rose

Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Dover Corp (DOV) by 42.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel Llc sold 4,908 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.79% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,681 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $627,000, down from 11,589 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel Llc who had been investing in Dover Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $99.32. About 641,437 shares traded. Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) has risen 23.74% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.31% the S&P500. Some Historical DOV News: 27/04/2018 – Dover Corp 1Q Rev $1.92B; 09/05/2018 – Dover Announces Distribution of Shrs of Apergy to Hldrs; 27/04/2018 – DOVER CORP – QUARTERLY REVENUE OF $1.9 BLN, AN INCREASE OF 6% FROM PRIOR YEAR; 08/05/2018 – Fitch Downgrades Dover Corp. to ‘BBB+’; Outlook Stable; 18/04/2018 – New Hampshire AG: Autopsy Results Regarding Deaths in Dover; 26/03/2018 – Dover Corp: Apergy Separation On Track for Completion in Early May; 09/05/2018 – DOVER WILL GET A ONE-TIME CASH PAYMENT OF $700M FROM APERGY; 27/03/2018 – Del Dept Health: Registration Open for Annual Volunteer Delaware Conference on April 30 in Dover; 03/04/2018 – DOVER SEES 2018 EFFECTIVE TAX RATE ABOUT 24%; 16/04/2018 – Delaware PSC: Delaware Advisory Council on Tidal Finfisheries to meet April 18 in Dover

Independent Franchise Partners Llp increased its stake in Equifax Inc (EFX) by 4.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Independent Franchise Partners Llp bought 182,009 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 4.44M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $526.55M, up from 4.26M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Independent Franchise Partners Llp who had been investing in Equifax Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $137.42. About 306,911 shares traded. Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) has risen 4.61% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.18% the S&P500. Some Historical EFX News: 28/03/2018 – New York Post: Equifax names Mark Begor as its new CEO; 12/04/2018 – Acxiom sets marketing divest bids amid Facebook uncertainty; 28/03/2018 – EQUIFAX INC – BEGOR WILL ALSO BECOME A MEMBER OF EQUIFAX BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 16/03/2018 – Warren slams Equifax over insider-trading scandal; 14/03/2018 – SEC: EX-EQUIFAX EXECUTIVE JUN YING CHARGED WITH INSIDER TRADING; 28/03/2018 – New Equifax CEO Begor Is Former GE Executive; 14/03/2018 – Former executive at Equifax hit by insider trading charge; 25/04/2018 – Credit-reporting Agency Equifax Profit Falls Short Of Estimates — MarketWatch; 02/04/2018 – Fair Isaac Corp.: Resignation Result of Begor’s Appointment as CEO of Equifax Inc; 14/03/2018 – CORRECTED-U.S. authorities charge former Equifax executive over insider trading -SEC

Independent Franchise Partners Llp, which manages about $13.30B and $8.86 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 1.20M shares to 9.31 million shares, valued at $534.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (NYSE:CMG) by 524,778 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 590,697 shares, and cut its stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.50, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 25 investors sold EFX shares while 125 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 109.62 million shares or 1.59% less from 111.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Creative Planning owns 11,025 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Adage Capital Group Inc Limited Com reported 0.04% in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). Bryn Mawr Trust Co invested in 0.02% or 2,350 shares. City Co owns 50 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Advisory Alpha Ltd Llc stated it has 0% in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). Sun Life Financial Inc holds 3,447 shares. Manufacturers Life The holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) for 119,283 shares. Meristem Family Wealth Ltd Liability Company reported 0.12% stake. Capital Int Ca accumulated 29,531 shares. Retirement Systems Of Alabama holds 109,324 shares. Profund Ltd Company owns 2,311 shares. First Eagle Invest Ltd Liability Com has 0.04% invested in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) for 130,916 shares. Penobscot Incorporated holds 0.27% or 10,600 shares. Goldman Sachs Group has 0.02% invested in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) for 480,933 shares. Proshare Advsr Llc owns 14,581 shares.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 sales for $3.26 million activity. The insider Cabrera Ivonne M sold $641,609. Kosinski Anthony K also sold $196,713 worth of Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) on Wednesday, February 13. The insider Kloosterboer Jay L sold 12,363 shares worth $1.08 million.

Analysts await Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.55 EPS, up 19.23% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.3 per share. DOV’s profit will be $225.26 million for 16.02 P/E if the $1.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.24 actual EPS reported by Dover Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 25.00% EPS growth.