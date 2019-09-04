Equifax (EFX) Holder Independent Franchise Partners Llp Has Lifted Holding by $21.48 Million; Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa Trimmed Stake in International Paper Co (IP) by $495,926

Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa decreased its stake in International Paper Co (IP) by 47.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa sold 10,781 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.58% . The institutional investor held 11,955 shares of the paper company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $553,000, down from 22,736 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa who had been investing in International Paper Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.66% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $38.06. About 4.29 million shares traded or 29.83% up from the average. International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) has declined 16.76% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.76% the S&P500. Some Historical IP News: 27/03/2018 – International Paper’s Pursuit of Smurfit Kappa May Turn Hostile; 16/05/2018 – SMURFIT KAPPA SAYS BOARD CONTINUES TO BELIEVE BEST INTERESTS SERVED BY PURSUING ITS FUTURE AS INDEPENDENT COMPANY; 06/03/2018 – International Paper Confirms Submitting Proposal to Acquire Entire Issued and to Be Issued Share Capital of Smurfit Kappa; 06/03/2018 – Smurfit Kappa Looks to M&A After Spurning International Paper’s Takeover Bid; 06/03/2018 – INTERNATIONAL PAPER – POSSIBLE OFFER FOR SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP PLC; 19/04/2018 – DJ International Paper Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IP); 04/05/2018 – SMURFIT KAPPA CEO REITERATES THAT INTERNATIONAL PAPER PROPOSAL ENTIRELY FAILS TO VALUE GROUP’S INTRINSIC BUSINESS WORTH, PROSPECTS; 26/03/2018 – Ireland’s Smurfit Kappa on Monday said it had rejected an increased takeover offer from U.S. rival International Paper; 23/05/2018 – MEDIA-Smurfit shareholders demand talks with bidder – FT; 24/05/2018 – International Paper Presenting at Conference Jun 14

Independent Franchise Partners Llp increased its stake in Equifax Inc (EFX) by 4.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Independent Franchise Partners Llp bought 182,009 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.75% . The institutional investor held 4.44 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $526.55 million, up from 4.26 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Independent Franchise Partners Llp who had been investing in Equifax Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $145.62. About 860,582 shares traded or 9.70% up from the average. Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) has risen 10.78% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.78% the S&P500. Some Historical EFX News: 28/03/2018 – EQUIFAX INC – BOARD HAS CONCLUDED CEO SEARCH PROCESS AND APPOINTED MARK BEGOR AS CEO, EFFECTIVE APRIL 16; 29/05/2018 – DefaultRisklndex.com Data Shows Mortgage Originations Volumes Decreased from Previous Quarter with Slight Decline in Risk-Taking Consumption Overall; 25/05/2018 – EQUIFAX SAYS NOTES ARE ISSUED PURSUANT TO INDENTURE DATED AS OF MAY 12, 2016 BETWEEN CO AND U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, AS TRUSTEE – SEC FILING; 02/04/2018 – Equifax has sent letters containing incorrect personal data to customers hit by the data breach. via @cnbctech; 07/05/2018 – EQUIFAX – STATEMENT SUBMITTED TO CONGRESSIONAL COMMITTEES PROVIDED ADDITIONAL DETAIL ON DATA ELEMENTS STOLEN IN CYBERSECURITY INCIDENT RELATED TO AFFECTED U.S. CONSUMERS; 28/03/2018 – New Equifax CEO Begor Is Former GE Executive; 10/05/2018 – Acxiom attracts complete buyout interest; 28/03/2018 – EQUIFAX SAYS BEGOR IS ELIGIBLE FOR AN ANNUAL INCENTIVE BONUS OF 100% OF HIS ANNUAL BASE SALARY; 16/04/2018 – ISS Says Five Equifax Directors Should Be Voted Out; 18/04/2018 – Egan-Jones Proxy Services Recommends ‘Withhold’ Vote for Majority of Equifax Board

Independent Franchise Partners Llp, which manages about $13.30B and $8.86 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 970,425 shares to 103,053 shares, valued at $10.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 1.20 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9.31M shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.50, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 25 investors sold EFX shares while 125 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 109.62 million shares or 1.59% less from 111.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Farallon Mngmt Limited Co accumulated 1.96M shares. Fil Ltd reported 316,893 shares. Retail Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation invested in 0.06% or 1.78M shares. Whittier Trust reported 0% stake. North Star Asset Mgmt reported 113,727 shares. Moreover, Mufg Americas Corporation has 0.07% invested in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) for 20,271 shares. Invesco Ltd has invested 0.02% in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). Cantillon Management Ltd Liability Com, a New York-based fund reported 2.41M shares. Utd Automobile Association invested in 0.07% or 224,519 shares. Cibc World Markets Corp holds 0.02% or 20,238 shares in its portfolio. Hightower Ltd Liability Corporation holds 9,878 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Chevy Chase reported 0.05% stake. Daiwa Grp Inc Inc reported 0% stake. State Common Retirement Fund owns 618,290 shares. Peapack Gladstone Fincl Corporation reported 2,350 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 50 investors sold IP shares while 223 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 316.13 million shares or 0.76% less from 318.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Magnetar Financial Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.04% of its portfolio in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Benjamin F Edwards stated it has 10,813 shares. Klingenstein Fields And Communications Llc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) for 14,040 shares. Moreover, Jane Street Group Limited Company has 0% invested in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). One Trading L P, Illinois-based fund reported 6,039 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc invested in 3.40 million shares. Fulton Natl Bank Na holds 0.02% of its portfolio in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) for 5,467 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership owns 30,622 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Deutsche State Bank Ag stated it has 0.03% in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Oakworth Capital Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Levin Strategies LP has 187,044 shares. Bowen Hanes holds 0.13% of its portfolio in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) for 62,515 shares. Panagora Asset Management stated it has 19,360 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bridges holds 4,410 shares. 45,794 were accumulated by Kwmg Ltd Limited Liability Company.

Analysts await International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.00 earnings per share, down 35.90% or $0.56 from last year’s $1.56 per share. IP’s profit will be $375.64 million for 9.52 P/E if the $1.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.15 actual earnings per share reported by International Paper Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.04% negative EPS growth.