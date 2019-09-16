Equifax (EFX) Holder Capital Research Global Investors Lowered Stake by $104.95 Million; Woodmont Investment Counsel Has Upped Its Position in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) by $381,030

Capital Research Global Investors decreased its stake in Equifax Inc (EFX) by 21.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Research Global Investors sold 777,390 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.75% . The institutional investor held 2.88 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $389.09M, down from 3.65 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Research Global Investors who had been investing in Equifax Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $140.13. About 297,160 shares traded. Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) has risen 10.78% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.78% the S&P500. Some Historical EFX News: 28/03/2018 – EQUIFAX NAMES MARK BEGOR AS CEO; 05/03/2018 MFS Growth Fund Adds Vertex, Exits Equifax, Cuts Broadcom; 22/03/2018 – Survey: Americans Spent $1.4B on Credit Freeze Fees in Wake of Equifax Breach; 24/05/2018 – Equifax at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 25/05/2018 – EQUIFAX SAYS NOTES ARE ISSUED PURSUANT TO INDENTURE DATED AS OF MAY 12, 2016 BETWEEN CO AND U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, AS TRUSTEE – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – EQUIFAX 1Q ADJ EPS $1.43, EST. $1.37; 14/03/2018 – U.S. authorities charge former Equifax executive over insider trading -SEC; 07/05/2018 – EQUIFAX – STATEMENT SUBMITTED TO CONGRESSIONAL COMMITTEES PROVIDED ADDITIONAL DETAIL ON DATA ELEMENTS STOLEN IN CYBERSECURITY INCIDENT RELATED TO AFFECTED U.S. CONSUMERS; 08/03/2018 – Equifax Could Ironically Gain From Senate Bill Meant to Punish; 28/03/2018 – EQUIFAX INC – BEGOR JOINS EQUIFAX FROM WARBURG PINCUS

Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) by 7.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc bought 14,655 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.62% . The hedge fund held 207,451 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.46 million, up from 192,796 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $27.58. About 1.88M shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 25.53% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.53% the S&P500.

Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $557.42 million and $403.62 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 1,682 shares to 18,632 shares, valued at $3.87M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Us Bancorp Del (NYSE:USB) by 13,596 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,950 shares, and cut its stake in Stryker Corp (Put) (NYSE:SYK).

More notable recent Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Weyerhaeuser Co. (WY) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Investors Who Bought Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares A Year Ago Are Now Down 28% – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Weyerhaeuser sells Michigan timberlands for $300M – Seeking Alpha” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “3 Big Stock Charts for Tuesday: Weyerhaeuser, Western Digital and Air Products & Chemicals – Nasdaq” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “A 5.4% Income Safety Housing Play: Weyerhaeuser – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 43 investors sold WY shares while 242 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 550.67 million shares or 0.48% more from 548.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Meeder Asset Mngmt Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Whitnell & Communication stated it has 0.02% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). 129,049 are owned by Stephens Ar. Valley National Advisers holds 1,166 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Moreover, Asset Strategies Inc has 0.05% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 8,285 shares. Moreover, Newman Dignan And Sheerar has 0.01% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). California-based Symphony Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.2% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability invested in 0.01% or 1.14M shares. Tocqueville Asset L P, New York-based fund reported 1.92 million shares. Johnson Invest Counsel Inc owns 19,449 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Lawson Kroeker Inv Inc Ne, Nebraska-based fund reported 198,280 shares. Stelac Advisory Svcs Limited Liability Company holds 0.11% or 5,248 shares in its portfolio. Institute For Wealth Mngmt Lc holds 0.16% or 27,370 shares. Amica Mutual accumulated 29,728 shares. D L Carlson Invest Group Incorporated Inc invested in 8,000 shares.

Since June 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $119,640 activity.

Capital Research Global Investors, which manages about $314.99 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (NYSE:HLF) by 2.84 million shares to 18.66M shares, valued at $797.87 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bwx Technologies Inc by 390,342 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6.49M shares, and has risen its stake in Cumulus Media Inc Cl A.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 19 investors sold EFX shares while 126 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 109.89 million shares or 0.25% more from 109.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sns Group Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.04% in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). Ca owns 0.53% invested in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) for 56,255 shares. Capital Sarl holds 31,670 shares. Nuveen Asset Ltd Liability Company holds 475,423 shares. Two Sigma Secs Limited Liability Corp has 0.01% invested in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) for 4,046 shares. Moneta Grp Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 929 shares. Fort Lp owns 6,113 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Pettee Investors Inc stated it has 1,971 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Mutual Of America Cap Ltd Company reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). One Trading LP holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) for 22,944 shares. Guardian Tru stated it has 450,006 shares. Sg Americas Lc stated it has 18,613 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 0.06% stake. Long Road Invest Counsel Ltd Liability stated it has 5,400 shares or 0.43% of all its holdings. Cantillon Mngmt Limited Com invested in 2.36M shares.