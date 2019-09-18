Equifax Com (EFX) Shareholder Piedmont Investment Advisors Has Raised Its Stake; Lmr Partners Llp Stake in Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) Upped as Share Price Declined

Lmr Partners Llp increased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (COG) by 179.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lmr Partners Llp bought 32,208 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.51% . The institutional investor held 50,171 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.15 million, up from 17,963 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lmr Partners Llp who had been investing in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $18.35. About 11.19M shares traded or 43.38% up from the average. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) has declined 15.71% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.71% the S&P500. Some Historical COG News: 19/03/2018 – KKR Expands Position in Eagle Ford With $765 Million Cabot Deal; 27/04/2018 – CABOT OIL & GAS – REAFFIRMED TOTAL 2018 DAILY PRODUCTION GROWTH GUIDANCE OF 10 TO 15 PCT (18 TO 23 PERCENT ON A DIVESTITURE-ADJUSTED BASIS); 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q Net $117.2M; 06/03/2018 ClinicalTrial US: Cognition Evolution and MRI Markers in PPMS Patients on 2 Years (PRO-COG); 02/05/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation Declares Dividend; 19/03/2018 – Venado Oil & Gas and KKR Acquire Cabot’s Eagle Ford Assets for $765 Million; 02/04/2018 – Neuberger Berman Guardian Adds Comerica, Exits Cabot Oil; 06/03/2018 – CABOT SEES RECEIVING ADDED PROCEEDS OF $52.8 MILLION BY 1Q END; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q Rev $473.2M; 17/05/2018 – Cabot Oil 10.4% Owned by Hedge Funds

Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Equifax Inc Com (EFX) by 115.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc bought 4,961 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.75% . The institutional investor held 9,257 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.25 million, up from 4,296 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Equifax Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $1.61 during the last trading session, reaching $141.59. About 643,172 shares traded. Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) has risen 10.78% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.78% the S&P500. Some Historical EFX News: 25/04/2018 – EQUIFAX INC QTRLY SHR $0.75; 28/03/2018 – Equifax Appoints Mark Begor as New CEO; 10/05/2018 – Artemis Adds Annaly, Exits Corning, Cuts Equifax: 13F; 14/03/2018 – Tom Hearden: Reminder $EFX said:The Special Committee’s report, which is attached, concludes that “none of the four executives; 28/03/2018 – New Equifax CEO Begor Is Former GE Executive; 07/05/2018 – EQUIFAX SAYS 146.6M CONSUMER NAMES STOLEN IN 2017 INCIDENT; 14/03/2018 – CORRECTED-U.S. authorities charge former Equifax executive over insider trading -SEC; 16/04/2018 – ISS Says Five Equifax Directors Should Be Voted Out; 16/05/2018 – SLAUGHTER CITES SMITH’S CONFLICTS EXTENDING BEYOND EQUIFAX; 20/03/2018 – J.D. Byrider Applies Equifax lgnite™, Increases Auto Buyer Approvals by 10 Percent

Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.73 billion and $2.49B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp Com (NYSE:CVS) by 8,974 shares to 119,117 shares, valued at $6.49M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cummins Inc Com (NYSE:CMI) by 4,143 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 54,558 shares, and cut its stake in Charter Communications Cl A.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 19 investors sold EFX shares while 126 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 109.89 million shares or 0.25% more from 109.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Synovus Corp holds 6,062 shares. Cap Advsrs holds 4,543 shares. Profund Advisors Limited Liability Company invested 0.02% in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). Moreover, Doheny Asset Mngmt Ca has 0.28% invested in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) for 28,946 shares. Columbus Hill Capital Mngmt Lp holds 127,569 shares or 1.59% of its portfolio. Riverhead Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 4,817 shares. Gulf Natl Bank (Uk) Ltd owns 0.07% invested in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) for 30,369 shares. Norinchukin Bancshares The reported 17,019 shares. 157,258 are owned by New York State Teachers Retirement System. 313,770 are owned by Wells Fargo And Mn. Envestnet Asset Mngmt reported 15,368 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Aperio Grp Incorporated Lc has 0.02% invested in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) for 40,724 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Holding Sa holds 2,948 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ls Inv Advsr Lc has 0.03% invested in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX).

Lmr Partners Llp, which manages about $2.74B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 80,623 shares to 5,864 shares, valued at $786,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tsmc (NYSE:TSM) by 3.22M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 699,753 shares, and cut its stake in Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME).

Since July 30, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $622,550 activity. The insider BEST RHYS J bought $122,303. DINGES DAN O also bought $326,723 worth of Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) on Friday, August 16.