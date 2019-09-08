Eqty Lifestyle Pptys (ELS) Share Price Rose While Honeywell International Has Trimmed Holding by $414,960; Payden & Rygel Holding in Intl Business Machines (IBM) Has Cut by $310,200 as Stock Value Rose

Payden & Rygel decreased its stake in Intl Business Machines (IBM) by 15.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Payden & Rygel sold 2,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 11,660 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.65M, down from 13,860 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Payden & Rygel who had been investing in Intl Business Machines for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $119.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $140.57. About 2.52M shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 17/04/2018 – IBM Had $3 Billion Remaining in Current Share Repurchase Authorization at End of March; 15/05/2018 – Environmental tech start-up Veridium will use IBM’s technology to issue and manage carbon credit-backed tokens on the blockchain; 14/03/2018 – EV Group and IBM Sign License Agreement on Laser Debonding Technology; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Global Business Services Rev $4.17B; 17/04/2018 – IBM – “THIS QUARTER, IBM Z REVENUE GREW 54% YEAR-TO-YEAR, A MORE THAN 100% GROWTH IN SHIPPED MIPS, AND MARGINS EXPANDED” – CONF CALL; 17/04/2018 – IBM Debt Totaled $46.4 Billion at End of 1Q; 08/03/2018 – IBM SAYS LONGER-TERM FINANCIAL MODEL POSITIONED FOR LOW SINGLE-DIGIT REV GROWTH – SEC FILING; 04/04/2018 – Anaqua’s 2018 User Conference to Feature Speakers from adidas, IBM, BASF; 16/05/2018 – IBM Study: Majority of Businesses View GDPR as Opportunity to Improve Data Privacy and Security; 24/04/2018 – IBM IBM.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $1.57/SHR

Honeywell International Inc decreased its stake in Eqty Lifestyle Pptys Inc (ELS) by 10.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Honeywell International Inc sold 3,640 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.92% . The institutional investor held 31,408 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.59 million, down from 35,048 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Honeywell International Inc who had been investing in Eqty Lifestyle Pptys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $135.24. About 548,571 shares traded or 13.03% up from the average. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) has risen 38.41% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ELS News: 23/04/2018 – Equity Lifestyle 1Q Net $60.2M; 01/05/2018 – ELS Declares Second Quarter Dividends; 23/04/2018 – Equity Lifestyle 1Q EPS 68c; 23/04/2018 – EQUITY LIFESTYLE 1Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR $1.04, EST. $1.04; 15/05/2018 – Petite Retreats to Open Fourth Tiny House Village, First in Northeast; 23/04/2018 – Equity Lifestyle 1Q Rev $246M; 24/05/2018 – Petite Retreats’ Tuxbury Tiny House Village Opens to Big Crowd; 02/05/2018 – Monte Vista Village RV Resort Named 2018 Arizona ARVC ‘Mega Park of the Year’; 21/04/2018 DJ Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ELS)

Analysts await Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.07 EPS, up 3.88% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.03 per share. ELS’s profit will be $97.21M for 31.60 P/E if the $1.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.96 actual EPS reported by Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.46% EPS growth.

More notable recent Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc (ELS) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Much Did Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc.’s (NYSE:ELS) CEO Pocket Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 07, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday – Benzinga” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “ELS Announces Tax Treatment of 2018 Distributions – Business Wire” published on January 23, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “ELS Declares First Quarter 2019 Dividends – Business Wire” with publication date: February 12, 2019.

Honeywell International Inc, which manages about $256.42 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Omega Healthcare Invs Inc (NYSE:OHI) by 12,510 shares to 83,730 shares, valued at $3.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 2,755 shares in the quarter, for a total of 92,308 shares, and has risen its stake in Eqty Resdntl (NYSE:EQR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold ELS shares while 85 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 80.77 million shares or 0.50% less from 81.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fdx Advsr reported 3,668 shares. Aperio Grp Inc Ltd has invested 0.01% in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS). Rafferty Asset Management Limited holds 19,769 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement System stated it has 135,519 shares. Moreover, Phocas has 0.26% invested in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS). Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt owns 3,501 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Dean Assoc Ltd, Ohio-based fund reported 10,261 shares. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Company owns 79,777 shares. Da Davidson And holds 0% or 1,927 shares in its portfolio. Bank Of America De has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS). Beese Fulmer Investment has invested 0.07% in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS). Ameriprise Fincl Incorporated reported 1.04 million shares. United Automobile Association reported 18,526 shares. Comerica Bankshares has invested 0.01% in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS). Lasalle Investment Mngmt Secs Limited Company stated it has 290,138 shares or 0.85% of all its holdings.

Payden & Rygel, which manages about $82.81 billion and $1.37B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank Of America (NYSE:BAC) by 132,720 shares to 1.02M shares, valued at $28.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pepsico (NYSE:PEP) by 110,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 236,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP).

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.70 earnings per share, down 21.05% or $0.72 from last year’s $3.42 per share. IBM’s profit will be $2.30B for 13.02 P/E if the $2.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual earnings per share reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.83% negative EPS growth.